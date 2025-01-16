Jessica Alba Finally Confirms Split from Husband Cash Warren after Nearly 17 Years of Marriage — 'I've Been on a Journey of Self Realization and Transformation for Years'
Jessica Alba has broken her silence about her separation from husband Cash Warren, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress confirmed their split, and added it was something she had been thinking about for several years.
Alba, 43, first sparked separation rumors after she was spotted without her wedding ring. Then, she was caught in a PDA moment with another man at a ritzy Hollywood party.
RadarOnline reported the two had split several weeks ago, and now Alba has validated our reporting with an emotional note she shared on her Instagram.
In a simple, typed-out message, Alba noted: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.
"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
The Fantastic Four star continued: "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family."
She ended with a plea for their kids: "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
Comments on the post were turned off, and she captioned the message with a simple white heart emoji.
Alba and Warren, 45, tied the knot in 2008 and have welcomed three children together: Honor, 16; Haven, 13; and Hayes, seven.
Speculation arose that the estranged couple may have hit a rocky patch in their relationship when Alba was spotted on outings without her wedding ring in the last few weeks.
Most recently, Alba was seen attending a pre-Golden Globes bash at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
While arriving at the star-studded event, she held hands with writer and socialite, Derek Blasberg.
As the pair headed inside the iconic venue, she flashed her left hand to reveal that she was not wearing the diamond sparkler on her ring finger.
Late last month she was seen during an errand run in Los Angeles and was also not wearing her wedding ring.
She picked up coffee and snacks at Kreation and while heading back to her vehicle, Alba could be seen gripping a coffee cup in her left hand which revealed she had ditched the wedding band.
And while celebrating the holidays, Alba uploaded a family photo to Instagram as she posed with her children and now-estranged husband.
The group flashed small smiles as they stood in front of a decorated Christmas tree inside a spacious room.
In the caption of the post, she penned to her fans and followers: "Happy Holidays from our familia to yours."
However, social media users were quick to notice details in the family snap and pointed out that Warren was not wearing his wedding ring and her left hand was obscured.
Ringing in 2025, the Hollywood star jumped to her Instagram account to share an assortment of special memories from 2024. But in the variety of snaps she shared, Alba notably excluded Warren while also seemingly confirming she was single.
Warren confessed last month the two had secretly split up in the past as well. Stopping by the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, the film producer revealed he and Alba had previously broke up over his jealousy.
"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys," he admitted. "We broke up four years into our relationship. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a**hole, and so we broke up."
Before their divorce news came to light, Alba admitted back in 2021 that both she and Warren were more like loveless "roommates."
At the time, Alba expressed: "It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that, you become roommates.
"You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"