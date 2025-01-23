Wellness Kook Gwyneth Paltrow 'Polishing Up Daughter Apple's Business Skills' So She Can 'Take Over Goop Empire'
Showbiz kook Gwyneth Paltrow is grooming daughter Apple Martin to take over her cherished – but stressed – Goop wellness brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old Oscar winner is apparently hot to trot back into acting and is said to be ready to turn Goop over to Martin as soon as she believes the 20-year-old can handle it.
"Gwyn's kids are grown and more independent than ever, so she now has the time to concentrate on making movies again," an insider said. "She's really missed it."
Paltow's big-screen career has been spotty for over a decade, but she already has two new movie comedies in the can: Marty Supreme, co- starring Timothée Chalamet, and Miracle on 74th Street.
"Gwyneth still intends to keep total control of Goop for now," the source said. "She wants to spend what free time she has revitalizing the brand and then passing it along to her kids.
"You already see those plans in action with Apple."
As previously reported, Paltrow and her ex-hubby, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 after a decade-long marriage and two kids, Apple and Moses, 18.
Paltrow then got hitched to producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.
"She is essentially turning Apple into a promising businesswoman like herself and getting ready to give her the keys to the Goop empire, which Gwyneth has been building for nearly 20 years," the source added.
"The good news is that Apple is going into this with her eyes wide open. She's ready to work hard and create some equity for her own future."
But that future looks a bit cloudier than it might have looked in the past.
Last September, 20 per cent of the Goop staff was laid off amid some reported restructuring, and that was followed by about another 6 percent axed a few weeks later.
"Apple will have her work cut out for her," the source said. "But she's determined to see the business thrive for decades to come.
"And that will give Gwyneth the time she needs to un jumpstart her film career."