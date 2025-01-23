Wellness Kook Gwyneth Paltrow 'Polishing Up Daughter Apple's Business Skills' So She Can 'Take Over Goop Empire'

Showbiz kook Gwyneth Paltrow is grooming daughter Apple Martin to take over her cherished – but stressed – Goop wellness brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner is apparently hot to trot back into acting and is said to be ready to turn Goop over to Martin as soon as she believes the 20-year-old can handle it.

"Gwyn's kids are grown and more independent than ever, so she now has the time to concentrate on making movies again," an insider said. "She's really missed it."