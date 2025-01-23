Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gwyneth Paltrow

Wellness Kook Gwyneth Paltrow 'Polishing Up Daughter Apple's Business Skills' So She Can 'Take Over Goop Empire'

gwyneth paltrow polishing up daughter apples business skills
Source: MEGA

Paltrow is said to be grooming daughter Apple as an entreprereur.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 8:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Showbiz kook Gwyneth Paltrow is grooming daughter Apple Martin to take over her cherished – but stressed – Goop wellness brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner is apparently hot to trot back into acting and is said to be ready to turn Goop over to Martin as soon as she believes the 20-year-old can handle it.

"Gwyn's kids are grown and more independent than ever, so she now has the time to concentrate on making movies again," an insider said. "She's really missed it."

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow polishing up daughter apples business skills
Source: MEGA

Paltrow will be back on screens with Timothée Chalamet in her comeback comedy Marty Supreme.

Article continues below advertisement

Paltow's big-screen career has been spotty for over a decade, but she already has two new movie comedies in the can: Marty Supreme, co- starring Timothée Chalamet, and Miracle on 74th Street.

"Gwyneth still intends to keep total control of Goop for now," the source said. "She wants to spend what free time she has revitalizing the brand and then passing it along to her kids.

"You already see those plans in action with Apple."

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow polishing up daughter apples business skills
Source: MEGA

Paltrow is prepping daughter to lead Goop while reigniting her acting career.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, Paltrow and her ex-hubby, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 after a decade-long marriage and two kids, Apple and Moses, 18.

Paltrow then got hitched to producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

"She is essentially turning Apple into a promising businesswoman like herself and getting ready to give her the keys to the Goop empire, which Gwyneth has been building for nearly 20 years," the source added.

"The good news is that Apple is going into this with her eyes wide open. She's ready to work hard and create some equity for her own future."

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow polishing up daughter apples business skills
Source: GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Martin's daughter Apple is said to be set to take over Paltrow's Goop empire.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
angelina jolie so broke from brad pitt divorce battle

Angelina Jolie 'So Broke From Brad Pitt Divorce Battle' She's Urging Her Six Kids To Get Out and Start Earning Their Own Cash

Photo of Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman's Romance With Sutton Foster 'Being Pushed to Brink' as His Pals Have 'Abandoned' Him Over Snubbing Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

But that future looks a bit cloudier than it might have looked in the past.

Last September, 20 per cent of the Goop staff was laid off amid some reported restructuring, and that was followed by about another 6 percent axed a few weeks later.

"Apple will have her work cut out for her," the source said. "But she's determined to see the business thrive for decades to come.

"And that will give Gwyneth the time she needs to un jumpstart her film career."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.