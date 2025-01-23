Inside Donald Trump's Brutal Battle to Block World War III – As Joe Biden Is Accused of Being too Much of a Lame Duck to Keep China in Check
Tough-talking President Donald Trump is taking aim a China's sinister plot to seize control of Central and South America to block another global conflict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That's the word of experts who say lame-duck ex-President Joe Biden failed to keep China's tentacles from infiltrating the region's economic and political arenas – potentially laying the groundwork for the Asian nation to attack America after it invades democratic Taiwan and declares World War III.
Now, Trump has threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal – a vital 51-mile shipping lane that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt spearheaded the American-engineered project, which was completed in 1914. But the waterway was transferred to Panama in 1999 under a treaty signed by the late President Jimmy Carter in 1977 – and now its entry points are controlled by a Hong Kong-based company that's under the thumb of China.
"The Biden administration did nothing to counter any type of influence into the Western Hemisphere by China." said retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely.
"China is influencing everything that's going on in Africa, the Middle East and Central and South America in a lead-up to their goal of global domination.
"It's becoming a dangerous situation."
Nearly three-quarters of the 14,000 ships that use the passageway every year are civilian American or U.S. Navy vessels.
Trump has complained the Panama Canal is in the "wrong hands" because of the Chinese influence, which he believes is responsible for the "exorbitant" prices American ships are being forced to pay for its use – and the commander-in-chief has roared: "We're being ripped off."
Panama's President José Raúl Mulino insists his country is independent – but the nation cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 2017 in solidarity with China.
"China has expanded its interests into South and Central America, primarily using its capabilities and resources to manage ports and make inroads to control those countries," said Vallely, who claimed the rogue nation can use the canal to transport missiles, drones and other military weapons.
He added: "Trump is saying the Chinese are influencing everything in Central and South America – and we are not going to tolerate it anymore."
Sources point out China's power play was recently bolstered by the opening of a $3.5 billion deep-water port in Peru, and it has made similar construction deals in Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador and Colombia.
Ryan C. Berg, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called China a "coercive actor" and warned that for too long, it has been able to "advance its geopolitical aims in a near strategic vacuum."