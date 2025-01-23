Inside Donald Trump's Brutal Battle to Block World War III – As Joe Biden Is Accused of Being too Much of a Lame Duck to Keep China in Check

Tough-talking President Donald Trump is taking aim a China's sinister plot to seize control of Central and South America to block another global conflict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

That's the word of experts who say lame-duck ex-President Joe Biden failed to keep China's tentacles from infiltrating the region's economic and political arenas – potentially laying the groundwork for the Asian nation to attack America after it invades democratic Taiwan and declares World War III.

Now, Trump has threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal – a vital 51-mile shipping lane that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.