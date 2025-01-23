Angelina Jolie 'So Broke From Brad Pitt Divorce Battle' She's Urging Her Six Kids To Get Out and Start Earning Their Own Cash
Cash-conscious Angelina Jolie is drowning in bills from her nasty legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt – and now she's encouraging their six kids to earn their own dough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner, 49, would never dream of taking money from her children – but she's happy they're pulling some of their own weight, sources said.
The former couple's eldest son, Maddox, 23, recently landed a job as third assistant director on Angie's film Stitches.
He's previously been a trainee on his parents' 2015 flop By the Sea, acted in his now-estranged dad's 2013 zombie flick World War Z, and earned a paycheck as a production assistant on his mom's 2024 Golden Globe-nominated project Maria.
"Angelina is thrilled to be working with him again, but what she's really excited about is that he's earning a serious paycheck," an insider explained. "Maddox would give it all to her – but Angelina wants him to keep it and learn to budget and save."
The source explained Jolie isn't desperate for funds, but added: "What's nice is it takes some of the burden off Angelina. He can buy his own clothes and other miscellaneous Items."
Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie's sons Pax, 21, and Knox, 16, served as assistant directors on Maria.
And according to the insider, the duo's daughters are also hard at work – Vivienne, 16, coproducing plays, Shiloh, 18, tutoring and reading books to produce as films, and Zahara, 20, designing her own jewelry line and helping out at her mom's dresshop, Atelier Jolle.