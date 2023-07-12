Dylan Mulvaney Flees to Peru, Says She Doesn't 'Feel Safe' in The U.S. After Bud Light Backlash
Transwoman Dylan Mulvaney fled to Peru because she no longer feels "safe" in the United States following the hateful backlash over her sponsored Bud Light post, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mulvaney's social media fame skyrocketed in April when the TikTok influencer was targeted by conservatives and Republican lawmakers over an Instagram post that featured a custom Bud Light can with her face on it.
Outrage led to calls to boycott the brand, and Bud Light sales tanked. After keeping a low profile, Mulvaney addressed the controversy and has since jetted to South America on a self-discovery mission.
While those unfamiliar with the Bud Light debacle might have assumed Mulvaney entered a full-blown campaign with the beer's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, that was not the case.
The backlash stemmed from a single Instagram post. Despite the absence of an extended partnership with Mulvaney and an apology from Bud Light, the influencer said she didn't "feel safe" in her home country.
In an effort to escape the overwhelmingly hateful environment fostered by critics, Mulvaney left the U.S. for Peru.
Mulvaney announced her solo South America trip in several video posts. "Okay, surprise! I'm in Peru! I'm at Machu Picchu. Isn't this so beautiful," Mulvaney said. She also revealed that while it was a "little sad" to leave her country, she felt "very safe" in Peru.
"I came here to feel something. And I definitely have. I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy, it was wild," Mulvaney explained of her self-discovery adventure. "I've seen a lot of llamas. The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here."
"It's a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually," Mulvaney continued as she joked about missing Trader Joe's snacks.
It appeared that the trip's intent has already been paying off as the influencer spoke of her newfound self-love amid an onslaught of criticism from internet trolls.
"'Most of all, this trip has me feeling like my own best friend again," an optimistic Mulvaney told her fans. "And that is the best feeling in the world."