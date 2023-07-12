Dylan Mulvaney Flees to Peru, Says She Doesn't 'Feel Safe' in The U.S. After Bud Light Backlash

Transwoman Dylan Mulvaney fled to Peru because she no longer feels "safe" in the United States following the hateful backlash over her sponsored Bud Light post, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mulvaney's social media fame skyrocketed in April when the TikTok influencer was targeted by conservatives and Republican lawmakers over an Instagram post that featured a custom Bud Light can with her face on it.

Outrage led to calls to boycott the brand, and Bud Light sales tanked. After keeping a low profile, Mulvaney addressed the controversy and has since jetted to South America on a self-discovery mission.