Joe Rogan Brands Dylan Mulvaney a 'Mentally Ill Person' Who's an 'Attention W----' Following Bud Light Debacle
Podcast host Joe Rogan branded influencer Dylan Mulvaney a "mentally ill person" and an "attention w----," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rogan issued the scathing remarks while discussing the fallout from Mulvaney's sponsored Bud Light Instagram post with rapper Ice Cube on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
Mulvaney and Bud Light faced backlash following the one-post sponsorship back in April when Mulvaney celebrated the one-year anniversary of her "days of girlhood" series, in which she chronicled her transition as a trans-woman on Instagram and TikTok.
While Bud Light apologized and attempted to walk back the marketing snafu, Mulvaney came forward in late June to discuss the hatred she received in light of the controversial post.
Even though Bud Light did not launch a full-fledged marketing campaign with Mulvaney — and the personalized can was not distributed for sale — the former Fear Factor host saw the moment as an opportunity to rehash Bud Light's failed attempt at inclusivity, attacking Mulvaney in the process.
"Who controls Bud Light?" Ice Cube asked Rogan. "That’s the question. Why would they make a dumb decision like that? Are they trying to ruin Bud Light? Why would they want to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?"
Rogan replied that he didn't "think" Bud Light or the parent company Anheuser-Busch had "any idea" that "this was going to happen."
"This ESG (environmental, social, and governance) thing, that everybody has to dedicate a certain amount of time to woke stuff," Rogan told his guest.
When Ice Cube opined who "mandates" that kind of marketing, Anheuser-Busch marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid, who gave the OK on the Mulvaney post, was brought up.
"The problem is also you get these people coming out of college, like this lady who made the decision for Bud Light," Rogan told his guest. "She’s gone through the university system, she’s in the corporate system, and she’s a woman. And she thinks, ‘we have to be more inclusive."
Rogan then referred to the attempt at being "inclusive" as the "language everyone’s using today."
"So they don’t know any real people," Rogan continued. "They don’t know regular people."
Rogan then appeared to insinuate that "blue-collar" Bud Light drinkers were inherently opposed to inclusivity.
"They have no idea if you take a brand like Bud Light, which is known for blue-collar drinking people — they like to f-----' watch football and drink Bud Light," Rogan continued as he geared up to slam Mulvaney's character.
"And then all of a sudden, you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention w----," Rogan said of Mulvaney. "And you make a big deal out of putting this person … on a Bud Light can, and they freak the f--- out."