Comedian Attacks Dylan Mulvaney in Anti-Trans Bit, Enraged Audience Members Accused of Trashing Venue

A stand-up comedian's anti-transgender bit about Dylan Mulvaney did not go over well. After she attacked the TikTok star's public transition, audience members heckled Chrissie Mayr — and allegedly knocked over her merchandise table, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After weeks of non-stop criticism from conservatives and GOP lawmakers about Mulvaney and the brands that have partnered with her, like Bud Light and Nike, it was clear that the audience was over Mulvaney-related jokes.

The unruly scene unfolded at Hyena's Comedy Club in Dallas, Texas, where Mayr made the assumption that her anti-trans joke would be received with applause.