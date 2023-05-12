Comedian Attacks Dylan Mulvaney in Anti-Trans Bit, Enraged Audience Members Accused of Trashing Venue
A stand-up comedian's anti-transgender bit about Dylan Mulvaney did not go over well. After she attacked the TikTok star's public transition, audience members heckled Chrissie Mayr — and allegedly knocked over her merchandise table, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After weeks of non-stop criticism from conservatives and GOP lawmakers about Mulvaney and the brands that have partnered with her, like Bud Light and Nike, it was clear that the audience was over Mulvaney-related jokes.
The unruly scene unfolded at Hyena's Comedy Club in Dallas, Texas, where Mayr made the assumption that her anti-trans joke would be received with applause.
In a video taken from her set, Mayr joked about why Mulvaney had not undergone breast augmentation surgery yet.
"Why has it been a year of girlhood and still no t---?" Mayr said into the mic. "Why no t--- for Dylan? I don't understand."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Mayr's "joke" received an interactive response from the audience as a man from the crowd yelled, "Because he's a man!"
As the camera panned to the audience member, a group of women seated at a nearby table could be seen with uncomfortable expressions across their faces. One female audience member corrected the man and reiterated that Mulvaney was a woman.
Mayr fanned the flames of tension from the crowd by telling the audience, "Uh-oh, uh-oh, we have one of those" about the outspoken female attendee.
- 'Target Deserves the Bud Light Treatment': Retail Giant Faces Backlash After Launching Trans-friendly Clothing Line for Children
- Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Claims She 'Can't Sleep' Due to Bud Light Partnership Backlash
- Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Hopes Bud Light Backlash Propels Broadway Career: Source
The woman appeared to say something back to Mayr, although the audio was distorted.
Mayr responded by saying, "It's all good. We can all have different beliefs. It's okay, some of us can believe in reality and some of us can't."
The comedian continued her set by making additional low-brow jokes aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, including a "joke" that bisexuals are "just fun at parties."
The group of uncomfortable women eventually had enough of Mayr and stormed out of her set, as they shouted "F--- you, transphobe" on their way out.
Mayr took to Twitter to discuss the divisive Dallas show and accused the women of trashing her merchandise table.
"These ''women'' went straight to management to complain and then proceeded to stampede (knock over) my merch table," Mayr wrote.
"This is the conflict when it comes to comedy and Leftists. It's just not compatible," Mayr added in disgust.