Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Turns on Trump? 'First Buddy' Musk Slams $500Billion 'StarGate' Deal Despite President's Support for New Project – 'They Don't Have the Money!'

Split photo of Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is not on the same page with Donald Trump.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

There may be trouble brewing in paradise already for Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

The Tesla billionaire made his thoughts clear on the new $500billion "Stargate" project, bashing the deal despite Trump being all about it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
how elon musk could gain control of us tiktok operations ahead of ban
Source: MEGA

Musk isn't happy about the new 'StarGate' project Trump recently announced.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump recently announced a huge AI infrastructure investment from the White House – an investment that will help created a new company, called Stargate, to grow artificial intelligence infrastructure in America.

Leaders from companies SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI were right next to the controversial president when the announcement was made, as all three will look to invest $100billion into the project to start.

The hope is up to $500billion will be invested by the companies into the project in the next couple of years. However, Musk doesn't believe a word of it.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk first buddy slams stargate deal president donald trump support money
Source: MEGA

Up to $500billion is expected to be invested in the AI infrastructure by three companies.

Article continues below advertisement

The 53-year-old was quick to take to his own platform, X, to complain about the deal: "They don’t actually have the money. SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.”

Users noted Musk's rare disagreement with Trump, as one person responded: "It didn’t take long. First buddy Elon and Musk have fallen out over AI announcement..."

Another added: "Musk is now criticizing Trump's AI project Stargate. It seems like the honeymoon is over," and one said, "Elon Musk is big mad he’s not in on the Stargate project. So he’s basically calling Donald Trump a liar?"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumps bruta battle to block world war iii
Source: MEGA

'They don’t actually have the money,' Musk tweeted after Trump announced the project.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, also hit back at Musk's claims: "Wrong, as you surely know. Want to come visit the first site under way? This is great for the country.

"I realize what is great for the country isn't always what's optimal for your companies, but in your new role I hope you'll mostly put (America) first."

The two entrepreneurs cofounded OpenAI in 2015, but Musk walked away just three years later – and the two have been at one another ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2024, during an appearance on the Bari Weiss podcast, Altman praised Musk, while also taking a shot at him.

He said at the time: "I don’t live inside Elon’s head, so this is a little bit of a speculation. Elon definitely did a lot to help OpenAI in the early days, and in spite of all this, I’m very grateful. And I think he’s just a sort of legendary entrepreneur.

"He’s also clearly a bully, and he’s also someone who clearly likes to get in fights. Right now, it’s me. It’s been (Jeff) Bezos, (Bill) Gates, (Mark) Zuckerberg, lots of other people.

"And I think fundamentally, this is about OpenAI doing really well. Elon cares about doing really well. Elon started, and now runs, a very direct competitor that’s trying to do exactly what OpenAI does. Everything we’re doing, I believe Elon would be happy about if he were in control of the company."

Article continues below advertisement
how elon musk could gain control of us tiktok operations ahead of ban
Source: MEGA

Musk has been known as Trump's 'First Buddy.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff

Kamala's Marriage Crisis: Former Vice President Harris' 'Dead Weight' Husband Doug Emhoff Being 'Blamed' For Election Loss After Shocking Allegations — 'He Looked Like a Hypocritical A--'

Photo of Prince Harry

Royal Exile Prince Harry Rakes in Over $12MILLION As he Settles Marathon 6-YEAR Case Against Tabloid Publisher Over 'Illegal Snooping'

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Musk is already shaking up Trump's inner circle as he is also accused of pushing colleague and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy out of a cushy new government job.

In November, Trump selected Musk and Ramaswamy to run the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The duo were tasked with possibly cutting trillions in government waste.

However, Ramaswamy reportedly stepped down from the role to run for governor of Ohio, despite sources claiming it was all because of Musk.

Before stepping down, Ramaswamy sent out a tweet that contended companies hire foreign workers because America prioritizes "mediocrity over excellence" leading to a nation that does "not produce the best engineers," and also leading to plenty of backlash.

Insiders claim this caused a rift between Ramaswamy and Musk.

A Republican strategist close to Trump told Politico Ramaswamy "burned through the bridges and he finally burned Elon. Everyone wanted him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of D.C."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.