Elon Turns on Trump? 'First Buddy' Musk Slams $500Billion 'StarGate' Deal Despite President's Support for New Project – 'They Don't Have the Money!'

In December 2024, during an appearance on the Bari Weiss podcast, Altman praised Musk, while also taking a shot at him.

He said at the time: "I don’t live inside Elon’s head, so this is a little bit of a speculation. Elon definitely did a lot to help OpenAI in the early days, and in spite of all this, I’m very grateful. And I think he’s just a sort of legendary entrepreneur.

"He’s also clearly a bully, and he’s also someone who clearly likes to get in fights. Right now, it’s me. It’s been (Jeff) Bezos, (Bill) Gates, (Mark) Zuckerberg, lots of other people.

"And I think fundamentally, this is about OpenAI doing really well. Elon cares about doing really well. Elon started, and now runs, a very direct competitor that’s trying to do exactly what OpenAI does. Everything we’re doing, I believe Elon would be happy about if he were in control of the company."