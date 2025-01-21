Trump Inner Circle Feud Erupts as Elon Musk is Accused of 'Helping Force Supposed Pal Vivek Ramaswamy out of So-Called Department of Government Efficiency Panel'
The in-fighting has already begun among Donald Trump's so called inner circle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders say Elon Musk pushed colleague and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy out of a cushy new government job when he challenged Trump's new bestie's stance on hiring foreign-born workers.
In November, Trump announced Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were selected to run the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The duo were tasked with cutting billions (or even trillions) in government waste.
But just as Trump was taking the oath of office for his second term as president, Ramaswamy suddenly announced his departure from the post.
The one-time presidential candidate reportedly stepped down to run for governor of Ohio, but sources suggest Musk may be the real reason.
Late last year, Ramaswamy weighed in on the debate over H-1B visas, which paved the way for highly educated foreign professionals to work in the U.S.
Ramaswamy sent out a poorly-received tweet that contended companies hire foreign workers because America prioritizes "mediocrity over excellence" leading to a nation that does "not produce the best engineers."
This was met with backlash from Republicans, and sources say caused a rift between Ramaswamy and Musk.
One Republican strategist close to Trump told Politico Ramaswamy "burned through the bridges and he finally burned Elon.
"Everyone wanted him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of D.C."
Other insiders added: "They wanted him out before the tweet – but kicked him to the curb when that came out."
However, the spin patrol is out in full force, with Trump-Vance Transition Spokesperson Anna Kelly offering it was Ramaswamy's intention to always leave.
Kelly said: "Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE. He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today.
"We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again!"
Not long after, Ramaswamy addressed the departure in his own tweet, saying: "It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government.
"I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we're all-in to help President Trump make America great again!"
DOGE was dealt a further blow just minutes after Trump took office, as Nonprofit watchdog Public Citizen, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), as well as the left-wing nonprofit State Democracy Defenders Fund filed a lawsuit against Trump and his administration over his plans to launch the new branch.
According to the lawsuit, DOGE qualifies as a federal advisory committee, meaning it must have “fairly balanced” membership, have public meetings, file a charter and cross other key items off a list – all things the department has failed to do.
As a federal advisory committee, they “have a non-discretionary duty to not be inappropriately influenced by the appointing authority or by any special interest," the lawsuit states.
Trump and those involved with Doge are said to have “inappropriately influenced” the committee.
The plaintiffs want Musk, Ramaswamy, and other leaders with DOGE completely barred from doing official business until the panel complies with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.