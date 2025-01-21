Trump Inner Circle Feud Erupts as Elon Musk is Accused of 'Helping Force Supposed Pal Vivek Ramaswamy out of So-Called Department of Government Efficiency Panel'

In November, Trump announced Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were selected to run the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The duo were tasked with cutting billions (or even trillions) in government waste.

But just as Trump was taking the oath of office for his second term as president, Ramaswamy suddenly announced his departure from the post.

The one-time presidential candidate reportedly stepped down to run for governor of Ohio, but sources suggest Musk may be the real reason.

Late last year, Ramaswamy weighed in on the debate over H-1B visas, which paved the way for highly educated foreign professionals to work in the U.S.