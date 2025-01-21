Texas Megachurch Fires Student Pastor After Learning of Past Inappropriate Contact with Minor

A student pastor has been fired from his position at a Texas megachurch, after he confessed to having inappropriate contact with a minor. According to Lead Pastor John McKinzie, Hope Fellowship Church booted Jerry Nickerson on January 6th following his shocking confession, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

McKinzie, in an email, revealed Nickerson voluntarily told church leaders that he had inappropriate contact with a minor when he was an adult volunteer youth leader at another church 10 years ago. Nickerson is said to have made this confession because he was “unexpectedly confronted about these past incidents” the weekend before, McKinzie said. Following Nickerson's confession, church leadership fired him.

Source: HOPE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH STAFF PHOTO Student pastor Jerry Nickerson was fired over having inappropriate contact with a minor.

"We believe that this behavior is disqualifying to those in pastoral and leadership positions, and Hope Fellowship is committed to supporting and advocating for victims of abuse," McKinzie said in his message. After learning of Nickerson's horrid actions, the church also released a statement which read: "... We hold ourselves to the highest standards when it comes to protecting the children and students in our care. Any violation of those standards is taken with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to swift and decisive action. The safety and security of the students and children at Hope Fellowship remain our top priority.

"We are in contact with the organization that this allegedly took place at, and we are working with them to make sure all reporting is appropriately followed, as well as working with our church legal counsel to ensure that our actions protect the victim as we respond to this confession." Aaron Alexander, the executive pastor at Hope Fellowship, revealed the church reported Nickerson’s confession to “all authorities” and “all connected organizations have also reported.”

Source: HOPE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH STAFF PHOTO/FACEBOOK Nickerson worked at Hope Fellowship Church in Texas.

Jason Esquibel, the lieutenant at City of Red Oak Police Department in Texas, said the megachurch has not made a report with the department, however, a third-party report from Nickerson’s previous church, The Oaks Church, has been made. He explained: "We have not received any firsthand reports. Our agency is conducting a preliminary investigation to determine if there was an offense that occurred, or if there was an offense if it occurred within our jurisdiction.” The church's statement revealed Nickerson started working with Hope Fellowship Church in July 2021 as a youth ministry intern, and had passed a background check before joining the staff.

Pastor McKinzie also shared the news with congregants during this past Sunday’s sermon. He said at the time: "It’s been one of those weeks that you never wish on your worst enemy, ”(I want) to make sure when something happens – a mess happens – that we as a church family know about it. I want to read a statement just so everyone is aware.” McKinzie continued: "Since people matter to God and they matter to us and victims of abuse matter to us all appropriate authorities were notified and reported to, and this person was let go immediately.”

Source: HOPE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH STAFF PHOTO/FACEBOOK The church's Lead Pastor, John McKinzie, also revealed the horrific news during his sermon.