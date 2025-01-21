EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Wood's 'Booze-Fueled' Final Night Revealed — At Least Eight Drinks and RAGING Argument With Her Husband Robert Wagner

Natalie Wood's death could have easily been triggered by a drunken night of drama. A new biography says Hollywood coroner Dr. Thomas Noguchi believed Wood's alcohol consumption of "seven or eight glasses" and a "scandal" involving her husband, Robert Wagner, most likely played a major role in the actress' 1981 death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The famous actress' body was found floating near Catalina Island after she drowned during a holiday getaway in 1981.

In L.A. Coroner: Thomas Noguchi and Death in Hollywood, author Anne Soon Choi dives into Dr. Noguchi's innermost thoughts when examining the 43-year-old star's body after she was discovered floating near Catalina Island. Wood, famous for her roles in classics like Gypsy, West Side Story, and Miracle on 34th Street, was found just off her family's yacht – the Splendor – dressed in a nightgown, wool socks, and a red parka.

Source: MEGA A new biography says toxicology reports declared Wood had a blood alcohol level of .12 when she died.

The star was on a Thanksgiving weekend getaway with her husband, Wagner, actor Christopher Walken, and skipper Dennis Davern. Wagner told authorities he found his wife missing after a night out with Walken, but only later realized the dinghy was gone and called for help.

By then, it was too late. The true cause of Wood's death still remains a mystery, with many questions still lingering about why she left the yacht that night.

The book reveals Dr. Noguchi discovered Wood had a blood alcohol level of .12 when she died – according to toxicology reports – but was informed the public was more focused on "why she left the yacht in the middle of the night" than on her level of intoxication. Dr. Noguchi thought the actress was "determined to get away," especially after learning from an investigator there had been an argument between Wagner and Walken shortly before.

Source: MEGA The film star had been spending time on a yacht with her husband Robert Wagner, actor Christopher Walken, and skipper Dennis Davern.

Choi said Dr. Noguchi recalled: "All of us were taken aback by the implications of this idea. It fell right into the hands of those who had been speculating that some scandal on the yacht had contributed to the famous star's death." Holding a press conference on the star's death, the coroner revealed Wood's high blood alcohol level and noted he "assumed she was 'slightly inebriated.'"

However, Dr. Noguchi knew alcohol most likely had a much larger impact on her death. Choi wrote: "He paused because he was holding something back. He knew that Wood’s blood-alcohol level was most likely higher when she fell into the water. But he kept that piece of information to himself, declaring, 'It was not a homicide. It was not a suicide. It was an accident.' "If he had left it at that, things might have turned out differently for him in the long run. But he just couldn’t help himself. He looked out at the crowd of reporters and plowed ahead."

Dr. Noguchi further explained while there had been significant drinking the night of her death, intoxication was just one factor affecting Wood's ability to respond when she fell into the water. He detailed the evening's events, noting Wagner and Walken had a "nonviolent argument" after returning from dinner – but Wood was not involved. Noguchi speculated Wood had tried to board a dinghy to leave the yacht, slipped, and drowned.

Source: MEGA Wagner admitted he and Walken had gotten into a heated argument before his wife disappeared.

Though Dr. Noguchi said he didn't think Wood was "really drunk," he acknowledged she "was apparently having wine, champagne, perhaps seven or eight glasses." Choi wrote how reporters "pounced on this fact," asking: "How did seven or eight glasses of wine and champagne equal to not 'really drunk?'"

Dr. Noguchi further received clarification from Coroner Richard Wilson there was an argument between Wagner and Walken the night of Wood's death. While the alleged fight was initially dismissed by Wagner's attorney, Wagner himself later confirmed he and Walken "had been drinking and did in fact argue over Walken’s belief that Wood was not devoting herself to her acting career as fully as he was."

Choi then revealed: "Wagner admitted that he had shouted at Walken, 'Why the f--k don’t you stay out of her career? She’s got enough people telling her what to do.' "Wagner then picked up an empty wine bottle and smashed it on a table in a fit of rage."

After Dr. Noguchi's public comments about Wood's inebriated state, the Coroner's Office was forced to backtrack, clarifying the term "argument" might have been too strong. Despite this, Noguchi stuck to his assessment that Wood's intoxication played a role in her fall into the water.

Wagner, now 94, has been a person of interest in his wife's death since that night – with investigations still ongoing. Just last month, a new witness to the actress' death claimed he heard her scream for help before she disappeared from the yacht, and has urged authorities to indict her husband for murder.

Source: MEGA Other confessions from witnesses claim Wood was physically abused by her husband.

The witness, a 17-year-old deckhand at the time, said he heard an intense argument between Wood and Wagner, followed by Wood's cries for help – including screams of "HELP ME!" He shared his story with investigators in 2011 but was reportedly ignored.