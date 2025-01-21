Revealed: Barack Obama's VERY Barbed Trump Comment He Made to George W. Bush As he Arrived for The Don's inauguration — Without 'Estranged' Wife Michelle
Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush shared a cheeky moment before Donald Trump's inauguration.
can reveal what exactly Obama said to his predecessor to get a laugh out of the 43rd president.
Obama, 63, was on his own for the event as wife Michelle, 61, declined to attended amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks.
Michelle's absence seemingly didn't bother her husband, who was seen chatting with his fellow ex-presidents before the ceremony kicked off.
Obama exchanged pleasantries with the crowd and was seen greeting others as dignitaries filed into their seats. The 63-year-old president then took his spot on the other side of Bush, 78, whose wife Laura was seated between the two men.
Viewers were quick to notice one exchange between Obama and Bush, who appeared to crack up after the 44th president whispered something in his direction.
Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman later analyzed the footage and noted Obama's body language made it complicated to tell what exactly he said; however, he used lip patterns and context to come up with a possible explanation.
Freeman suggested Obama leaned over and asked Bush: "How can we stop what's happening?"
Bush was then seen chuckling to himself over the comment.
This wasn't the only friendly moment the two men shared.
As the two men patiently waited to walk out to their seats in the Capitol Rotunda, Obama appeared to be in high spirits.
A staffer jokingly asked Bush, "Are you going to behave?" to which Obama quipped, "Nope."
After the exchange went viral, reporter Emily Davies asked Obama if he behaved and he shot back, "Just barely."
Obama's comment comes as rumors swirl about the state of his marriage to Michelle.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a source said of Michelle's decision to not accompany her husband at the inauguration: "You cannot tell Michelle what to do — no one can. That's why she could not be persuaded to stump for Joe Biden during the last election."
Another source claimed Michelle wasn't happy with her husband being chummy with Trump, 78, at former president Jimmy Carter's funeral.
They said: "The noise is getting louder. I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral."
Insiders close to the Obamas – who share daughters Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26 – noted the pair have always been candid about their relationship.
The source said: "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They're not trying to present that they’re this magical couple."
Meanwhile, one insider claimed Michelle has been "checked out" of Washington D.C. life since the couple left the White House in 2017.
The insider added Michelle's apathetic attitude has led to "nonstop chatter that Michelle is fed up with the political circus, and pretending everything is OK with Barack all the time.
"What this will all lead to is to be revealed in time."