Revealed: Barack Obama's VERY Barbed Trump Comment He Made to George W. Bush As he Arrived for The Don's inauguration — Without 'Estranged' Wife Michelle

Obama, 63, was on his own for the event as wife Michelle , 61, declined to attended amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks .

RadarOnline.com can reveal what exactly Obama said to his predecessor to get a laugh out of the 43rd president.

Michelle's absence seemingly didn't bother her husband, who was seen chatting with his fellow ex-presidents before the ceremony kicked off.

Obama exchanged pleasantries with the crowd and was seen greeting others as dignitaries filed into their seats. The 63-year-old president then took his spot on the other side of Bush, 78, whose wife Laura was seated between the two men.

Viewers were quick to notice one exchange between Obama and Bush, who appeared to crack up after the 44th president whispered something in his direction.