Donald Trump Called Out for 'Not Placing His Hand on The Bible' While Being Sworn Into Office on Inauguration Day — As Judge Roberts is Accused of 'Rushing' The Oath

It has been a long-standing tradition that incoming presidents place their hand on a Bible and repeat their oath of office , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Trump 's second term began instantly with controversy , after he apparently failed to place his hand on the Bible for his swearing-in ceremony.

But as his wife, Melania , approached with the books in her hand, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts began administering the oath, and Trump's left arm remained at his side.

Trump was expected to place his hands on the same two Bible's he used the first time around in 2017 – one utilized by Abraham Lincoln in 1861; and a personal Bible gifted to him by his mother in 1955.

The tradition dates back to the very first president, George Washington , who took the oath of office in 1789 with an altar Bible borrowed from a mason's lodge in New York. Washington even kissed the Bible afterward.

Another person echoed: "Am I missing something or did Trump just get sworn in without his hand on the Bible? Hmmmm."

One person tweeted: "President Donald Trump did NOT put his hand on the Bible while being sworn in, s***s about to get very unholy."

The moment was instantly noticed by viewers, who flooded social media to point it out.

Trump laid out his pan for the next four years in his inauguration speech.

However, there may have been an honest reason for the limp arm. Others online noted that Roberts seemed to rush through the oath, not giving Melania a chance to present her husband with the Bibles.

Elsewhere on X, one person slammed: "Chief Justice Roberts rushing the oath before Melania got to President Trump without his hand on the Bible is absolutely disgraceful. Shame on Roberts."

Another person added: "No offense but the guy who swore Trump In didn’t even give his family the chance to walk in and didn’t tell Trump to put his hand on the Bible. He just started swearing him in before Melanie could walk over. Totally rushed."

While a third noted: "Melania was late walking up to Trump with the bible. As a result, Trump did not remember to put his hand over the bible during the swearing in. I have looked back at decades of US presidential inaugurations and can't find another example of this."