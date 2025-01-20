Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Slammed As 'Trashy' For Wearing A White Lace Lingerie Top at Donald Trump's Inauguration — 'Show A Little Respect for America!'
Red, White and... Bra? Jeff Bezos' fiancée has been slammed for her questionable clothing choice for the inauguration of Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lauren Sánchez has been ripped on social media for wearing a "trashy" low-cut blazer and white bustier for the historical event being held inside the Capitol Rotunda.
Despite the formality and tradition of the inauguration, Sánchez, 55, appeared to opt for a fashion moment showing off her assets.
The Amazon billionaire's fiancée wore a tight-fitting white blazer, which she paired with a lace white bra that could be seen peeking through her coat.
Social media users were quick to call out Sanchez's attire – and didn't hold back when it came to ridiculing her poor fashion taste for the event.
One X user said the 55-year-old's fit was "proof you can't buy class" and "If money doesn’t buy class was a picture in the dictionary."
Another user chimed in, "No dignity. No respect for this prestigious, historical event," and, "I can't believe her outfit choice for such an occasion!"
A third echoed: "Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day."
Others simply called her a "trash person" and "cheap, fake, classless gold digger!!!"
Soon memes began making there rounds, including one of The Office character Tobby Flenderson saying, "This is really inappropriate."
Others shared a clip from the Seinfeld episode, entitled "The Caddy," in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character Elaine buys her friend Sue Ellen a bra – and she proceeds to wear the gift as a top.
Some pointed to Bezos' company as they bashed Sánchez's dress, mocking her outfit was an "Amazon return," while others noted she has no excuse for dressing poorly given her husband's billions.
An X user wrote: "She needs a much better stylist that veers away from "going to da club" esthetic. With all his money he should have the best."
Some thought Bezos was to blame for his wife's attire, with one user claiming, "She dresses for him. He likes it! Go for it!" and another echoing, "You know Jeff Bezos encourages this."
Sánchez, who previously worked as a journalist, made headlines in 2018 when her extramarital affair with Bezos was exposed.
Their affair led to Bezos' divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who he was married to for 25 years. In April 2019, Sánchez divorced ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, who she married in 2005.
The Amazon founder and Sanchez became engaged in May 2023 and are said to be in the midst of planning an extravagant wedding.