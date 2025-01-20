Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Slammed As 'Trashy' For Wearing A White Lace Lingerie Top at Donald Trump's Inauguration — 'Show A Little Respect for America!'

Composite photo of Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez was branded 'trashy' for her inauguration outfit.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Red, White and... Bra? Jeff Bezos' fiancée has been slammed for her questionable clothing choice for the inauguration of Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lauren Sánchez has been ripped on social media for wearing a "trashy" low-cut blazer and white bustier for the historical event being held inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos fiancee lauren sanchez slammed for inauguration outfit
Source: MEGA

Sánchez wore a white blazer and matching white lace bustier top for the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the formality and tradition of the inauguration, Sánchez, 55, appeared to opt for a fashion moment showing off her assets.

The Amazon billionaire's fiancée wore a tight-fitting white blazer, which she paired with a lace white bra that could be seen peeking through her coat.

Social media users were quick to call out Sanchez's attire – and didn't hold back when it came to ridiculing her poor fashion taste for the event.

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos fiancee lauren sanchez slammed for inauguration outfit
Source: MEGA

Social media users said Sánchez's outfit was proof 'money can't buy class.'

Article continues below advertisement

One X user said the 55-year-old's fit was "proof you can't buy class" and "If money doesn’t buy class was a picture in the dictionary."

Another user chimed in, "No dignity. No respect for this prestigious, historical event," and, "I can't believe her outfit choice for such an occasion!"

A third echoed: "Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day."

Others simply called her a "trash person" and "cheap, fake, classless gold digger!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos fiancee lauren sanchez slammed for inauguration outfit
Source: MEGA

Others said Sánchez's dress was 'inappropriate' for the occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Soon memes began making there rounds, including one of The Office character Tobby Flenderson saying, "This is really inappropriate."

Others shared a clip from the Seinfeld episode, entitled "The Caddy," in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character Elaine buys her friend Sue Ellen a bra – and she proceeds to wear the gift as a top.

Some pointed to Bezos' company as they bashed Sánchez's dress, mocking her outfit was an "Amazon return," while others noted she has no excuse for dressing poorly given her husband's billions.

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos rumors marrying lauren sanchez million aspen wedding
Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sánchez were engaged in 2023 after their extramarital affair led to both of their divorces.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump.

Donald Jr. Mocked for 'Tearing Up' During President Trump's Inauguration Day — 'I'm Actually Having a Blast Watching This'

Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump to Stop Foreign Aid in Order to Protect America's Interests as President Kicks off Second Term with Flurry of Executive Orders

Article continues below advertisement

An X user wrote: "She needs a much better stylist that veers away from "going to da club" esthetic. With all his money he should have the best."

Some thought Bezos was to blame for his wife's attire, with one user claiming, "She dresses for him. He likes it! Go for it!" and another echoing, "You know Jeff Bezos encourages this."

Sánchez, who previously worked as a journalist, made headlines in 2018 when her extramarital affair with Bezos was exposed.

Their affair led to Bezos' divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who he was married to for 25 years. In April 2019, Sánchez divorced ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, who she married in 2005.

The Amazon founder and Sanchez became engaged in May 2023 and are said to be in the midst of planning an extravagant wedding.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.