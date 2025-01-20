Donald Jr. Mocked for 'Tearing Up' During President Trump's Inauguration Day — 'I'm Actually Having a Blast Watching This'
Donald Trump Jr. got emotional on his dad's big day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 47-year-old was clocked on social media after cameras showed the businessman appearing to shed a few tears during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20.
As people watched the MAGA enthusiast get sworn into office as the 47th U.S. president on Monday morning, many quickly picked up on his son's expressions in the background.
At one specific point, cameras captured a sentimental Trump Jr. behind J.D. Vance while the vice president was in focus.
One person asked on X: "Why is Don Jr. crying?"
A second wrote: "Why is Don Jr crying the whole time, and where is Kim Gilfoyle?"
Another mocked: "Don Jr is crying lmaoo I'm actually having a blast watching this."
Someone else noted: "Don Jr is already crying lol."
Trump officially became the next President of the United States on Monday following his landslide win against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November.
Prior to the inauguration, RadarOnline.com revealed the president would be surrounded by a ring of steel featuring thousands of cops, soldiers and FBI agents – as officials feared over both terror attacks and lone-wolf style assassination attempts.
Trump also announced on Friday the inauguration would be moved inside due to dangerously cold temperatures sweeping Washington D.C.
The president took the oath and lead the parade inside the Capitol Rotunda building — as Ronald Reagan did in 1985.
Nearly 8,000 soldiers were carted in to support the 25,000-strong police force circling Trump, along with National Guard members from every state.
Local and federal officials revealed they were "prepared" for the worst — despite receiving no specific threats against Trump.
The FBI chillingly warned cops across the country of the risk of copycat assassination attempts. The alert came after Thomas Crooks shot Trump in the ear after hiding on a roof overlooking the business mogul's outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania this past July.
The ceremony was filled with noteworthy moments that quickly swirled on social media – including Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez being slammed for her "trashy" outfit and Carrie Underwood getting called out for "karma" when having technical difficulties before her performance.
Trump faced significant online backlash shortly after taking the mic for his speech, marking the start of his second term with a series of executive orders.
The former reality star went on at length about several executive actions he plans to take, including declaring a national emergency at the border.
Trump also declared U.S. policy would recognize only two genders – male and female – and announced plans to reverse the Green New Deal and the electric vehicle mandate.
The official said: "These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.
The controversial politician also reiterated his vow to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and restore Mt. Denali in Alaska to its original name, Mt. McKinley.
Carrie Underwood Suffers Embarrassing Audio Malfunction at Donald Trump's Inauguration After Receiving Massive Backlash Over Performance — 'Karma Was So Immediate and So Satisfying'
During his speech, Trump once again shouted his trademark phrase, "Drill, baby, drill," among other familiar slogans from his campaign. He is anticipated to declare a national energy emergency, with a focus on coal.
The official explained: "That national energy emergency will unlock a variety of different authorities that will enable our nation to quickly build again, to produce coal and natural resources, to create jobs, to create prosperity and to strengthen our nation's national security."
After his speech, many users took to X to share their reactions to several anticipated decisions.
One declared: "American democracy died today," while another asked: "How will this lower our prices?"
Trump's second term also started off with a bit of controversy, as he apparently failed to place his hand on the Bible for his swearing-in ceremony.
The president was expected to place his hands on the same two Bible's he used the first time around in 2017 – one utilized by Abraham Lincoln in 1861; and a personal Bible gifted to him by his mother in 1955.
But as his wife, Melania, approached with the books in her hand, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts began administering the oath, and Trump's left arm remained at his side.
The moment was instantly noticed by viewers, who once more flooded social media to point it out.
Someone wrote: "President Donald Trump did NOT put his hand on the Bible while being sworn in, s---s about to get very unholy."