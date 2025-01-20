Your tip
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to Stop Foreign Aid in Order to Protect America's Interests as President Kicks off Second Term with Flurry of Executive Orders

Trump has already started his second term with controversy.

Jan. 20 2025

Donald Trump wants America to stop spending and he wants it right now.

The 47th president kicked off his second term with a batch of executive orders, with some leading to plenty of backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, Trump is expected to sign an executive order stopping all new foreign aid unless it aligns with with America's strategic goals, according to two incoming senior White House officials.

The decision is to prevent U.S. taxpayers' money of falling into the hands of others working against the country, however, the move is expected to bring an end to any new cash going from America to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

An incoming White House policy adviser said: "The United States and American citizens have been some of the most generous people in the entire world.

"But at this point, we have to understand that foreign policy is domestic policy, and if this is not aligned with our interests, then Uncle Sam should not be opening up his pocketbook any longer."

The 78-year-old has made it clear slashing the aid was in his plans, as he previously raged on Truth Social: "WE SHOULD NEVER GIVE MONEY ANYMORE WITHOUT THE HOPE OF A PAYBACK, OR WITHOUT 'STRINGS" ATTACHED.'

"THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SHOULD BE 'STUPID' NO LONGER!"

More details to come.

