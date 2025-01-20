Donald Trump to Stop Foreign Aid in Order to Protect America's Interests as President Kicks off Second Term with Flurry of Executive Orders

The 47th president kicked off his second term with a batch of executive orders, with some leading to plenty of backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump wants America to stop spending and he wants it right now.

On Monday, Trump is expected to sign an executive order stopping all new foreign aid unless it aligns with with America's strategic goals, according to two incoming senior White House officials.

The decision is to prevent U.S. taxpayers' money of falling into the hands of others working against the country, however, the move is expected to bring an end to any new cash going from America to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

An incoming White House policy adviser said: "The United States and American citizens have been some of the most generous people in the entire world.