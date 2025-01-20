Britney Spears at Center of Booze Fears As She 'Still Hangs Out' With Felon Lover Paul Soliz: 'She Always Reaches for the Bottle When She's Stressed'

As part of the end of Spears' conservatorship, she was free to drink alcohol – something she noted she was unable to do for 15 years.

In a revealing post on Instagram last year, Spears confessed: "I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails and I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison."

The Grammy winner's taste for booze has only grown, despite the fact sources say she is trying to get help.

Our insider revealed: "Britney hasn't been on an even keel since her conservatorship ended, and her drinking hasn't helped. She made a pledge to hire a sober team to keep her on the straight and narrow, but no one believes she's really going to kick the sauce."