Britney Spears at Center of Booze Fears As She 'Still Hangs Out' With Felon Lover Paul Soliz: 'She Always Reaches for the Bottle When She's Stressed'
Friends have grown increasingly concerned about Britney Spears' drinking issues, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the singer and party girl continues an unhealthy relationship with her bad news beau, Paul Soliz.
Now that she is free from her restrictive conservatorship Spears has been open about enjoying a "spin of poison" in her life.
Although Spears has recently reunited with estranged sons Sean, 19, and Jordan, 18, the "Crazy" singer still shares constant updates about her fun loving single life.
An insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "Britney may have reunited with her boys for a short spell, but she's still climbing the walls and exhibiting odd behavior."
The pop princess ended 2024 with another bizarre social media post posted on her 43rd birthday in which she claimed that she's just five years old and moving to Mexico after attending Kindergarten.
As part of the end of Spears' conservatorship, she was free to drink alcohol – something she noted she was unable to do for 15 years.
In a revealing post on Instagram last year, Spears confessed: "I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails and I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison."
The Grammy winner's taste for booze has only grown, despite the fact sources say she is trying to get help.
Our insider revealed: "Britney hasn't been on an even keel since her conservatorship ended, and her drinking hasn't helped. She made a pledge to hire a sober team to keep her on the straight and narrow, but no one believes she's really going to kick the sauce."
Alcohol is believed to be one of the reasons why her third husband, Sam Asghari, left her.
The insider added: "She was so unpredictable when she drank, Sam just couldn't handle it anymore. She wants to slow down but always reaches for the bottle when she's stressed, and she's stressed out a lot.
Meanwhile, convicted felon Soliz, 37, stubbornly remains in the picture – reportedly living in Britney's Thousand Oaks, Ca. mansion with three of his kids.
The source shared: "He floats in and out of her world, and when he's around, it's no good for her. She has others in her orbit, but no one like this guy.
"He's bad for Britney, especially in her struggle to stay sober."
Soliz was said to originally be hired by Spears' team to take up a housekeeper-type role at her mansion in 2022. But the two soon began a romantic relationship. Drama unfolded in May when the couple reportedly had a blowout fight at the famed Chateau Marmont.
Paramedics were called to the Los Angeles hotel, but Spears left with her security team instead.
Spears' inner circle were said to voice concerns over the singer rekindling her romance with Soliz, as insiders claimed they feared she was rushing into a romance that may not be in her best interest.