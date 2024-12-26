'Tears of Joy': Britney Spears Reunites with Son Jayden, 18, For the First Time In Two Years To Celebrate Christmas and Admits She's Left 'Speechless'
Britney Spears has reunited with her 18-year-old son Jayden for the first time in two years to celebrate Christmas.
The iconic pop singer shared a video of the two embracing years after struggling with their rocky relationship after the teen and his brother, Sean Preston, 19, moved to Hawaii, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Christmas night, the 43-year-old Toxic singer shared the video of the two and wrote: "Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years!!!
"Tears of joy and literally in shock every day, koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!!
"I'm speechless thank you Jesus!!!"
The video started off with Jayden and Spears standing in front of the camera with the teen saying "hello."
Spears kissed her youngest son on the cheek and called him her "baby" before the clip cut to the two sitting in front of a fireplace.
Spears shares her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to for three years before she filed for divorce in 2006.
After the very public and nasty split, Spears faced a rocky few years, and Federline ended up gaining full custody of the boys in 2008.
In an interview, Jayden spoke out about the troubled relationship he has with his very famous mother.
He said back in 2022: "I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love, and I don't think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.
"We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after (my brother). I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."
Spears responded to her youngest son's comments on Instagram and wrote, "I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life.”
"My love for my children has no boundaries, and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother... and maybe one day we can meet face-to-face and talk about this openly."
After Jayden turned 18, the pop singer wrote her final child support check to Federline on Friday, November 15.
Spears had been making bi-monthly payments of $10,000 to Federline for the last 17 years.
The failed rapper was receiving $40,000 a month from Spears because their two kids lived with him full-time, but that was altered once their oldest son turned 18.