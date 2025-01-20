Country Star Reveals Celebs Now 'Feel It's Safe' to Back Trump As The Don Gets Set to Sign 200 Executive Orders Targeting Migrants, Wokery and The Deep State
Kid Rock claims more celebrities "feel it's safe" to back Donald Trump following his second election victory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 54, made the comments ahead of Trump's pre-inauguration rally on Sunday, where he performed a string of his biggest hits.
The raucous event, held at Washington D.C.'s Capital One Arena, also featured performances from The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood.
And Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, believes more big names are likely to come out and support Trump now he's back in power.
He said: "Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years.
"I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said.
"Better to have them on board than not.
"You can just tell there's a whole change in the air."
The tally of A-listers that will be involved in the inauguration festivities on Monday has grown lengthy, with Rock, Cyrus, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Aldean and Nelly confirmed to be performing at various events in the capital.
Carrie Underwood, 41, will have the most attention of all, as she is slated to perform America the Beautiful during Trump's swearing in at the Capitol Rotunda.
Insiders with knowledge of her mindset said Underwood, who normally stays out of politics, "doesn't care" about the backlash she's received for performing at the inauguration.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a public statement.
Alex Brusewitz, CEO of X Strategies, also believes Trump-fever is beginning to take hold among the rich and famous who once avoided him like the plague.
Brusewitz advises the Trump team on alternative media strategy, which saw the president-elect sit down for many podcast interviews during the heat of the campaign, including the Joe Rogan Experience.
"He's reclaimed that image he had his entire adult life before he ran for president – sitting courtside at New York Knicks games and lighting Kate Moss's cigarette," Bruesewitz told Axios.
"That Donald Trump is back, and now he's going to the White House. It's now socially acceptable to support it."
Trump has rewarded some of his biggest celebrity supporters with roles in his administration.
He tapped Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight to serve as Special Ambassadors to Hollywood.
"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote on Thursday on Truth Social.
He went on: "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"
"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"
In a high-energy rally held at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., on Sunday night, Trump outlined his ambitious plans to sign an unprecedented 200 executive orders on his very first day.
These actions, according to Trump, will focus on bolstering border security, reducing energy costs, lowering the cost of living, and dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across the federal government