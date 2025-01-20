Country Star Reveals Celebs Now 'Feel It's Safe' to Back Trump As The Don Gets Set to Sign 200 Executive Orders Targeting Migrants, Wokery and The Deep State

The raucous event, held at Washington D.C.'s Capital One Arena, also featured performances from The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood.

And Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, believes more big names are likely to come out and support Trump now he's back in power.

He said: "Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years.

"I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said.

"Better to have them on board than not.

"You can just tell there's a whole change in the air."