'Entourage' Star Jeremy Piven Devastated and 'Lost' After Death of Theater Founder Mother Joyce Aged 94: 'She Was Graceful Until Her Last Breath'

The three-time Emmy winner also wrote 94-year-old Joyce, who was the co-founder of Evanston's renowned Piven Theatre Workshop, "was graceful until her last breath".

He wrote: "Joyce Piven has left us. I was pretending this day wouldn't come yet here we are.

"If you know me you understand how much I love this woman.

"Yes she's my mother but she was an incredible human being.

"Acting teacher to so many of us who genuinely enjoyed the evolution of her students."