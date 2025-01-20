Michelle Obama Has Been 'Checked Out' of Life in DC With Barack Since 2017 — As Rumors Erupt Their Marriage is Dead

Michelle Obama is officially over her many years in the White House. RadarOnline.com can reveal the former first lady has stepped back from D.C. life, retreating to her Martha's Vineyard home as concern continues to grow about her marriage to Barack Obama amid her absence from recent events.

Source: MEGA The former president and first lady have always been open about their differences and struggles during Barack's time in office.

While all other living first ladies attended former president Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this month, Michelle, 61, missed the event due to being on an extended trip to Hawaii. She also failed to accompany her husband to Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. A source said of her decision: "You cannot tell Michelle what to do — no one can. That's why she could not be persuaded to stump for Joe Biden during the last election."

Source: MEGA Barack attended both Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration alone this month.

Another insider recently said her absences have gotten "a lot of DC peeps talking." They added: "The noise is getting louder. I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral.”

Those familiar with the Obamas, parents to Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, know the couple has always been candid about the reality of their marriage. A source close to the couple said: "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They're not trying to present that they’re this magical couple."

A Beltway insider added Michelle has been "checked out" of life in Washington D.C. since leaving the White House in January 2017 following Barack's second term as U.S. president. The source noted it's led to "certainly nonstop chatter that Michelle is fed up with the political circus, and pretending everything is OK with Barack all the time. "What this will all lead to is to be revealed in time."

Although the Obamas' main home is in the Kalorama neighborhood of D.C. — a property they purchased for $8.1million in June 2017 — Michelle reportedly spends much of her time on Martha's Vineyard, where they own an $11.75million oceanfront estate. A source added Michelle is rarely in D.C., with others noting she was there last summer – without Barack – appearing "happy and content."

Source: MEGA Michelle has previously told how she did not like her husband for 10 years – and was reportedly 'hurt' by Jennifer Aniston affair rumors.

Michelle has spoken openly about the challenges her husband's political career previously caused in their marriage and family. The two have also been transparent about their differences – with Michelle being more "hot-headed" and Barack being more "rational."

In his 2020 memoir A Promised Land, Barack shared Michelle's frustration with his extended hours as an Illinois senator, where she felt as though she was handling everything on her own. Additionally, in a 2022 panel, Michelle confessed she had harbored resentment toward her husband for a decade.

She said: "People think I’m being catty – it’s like, there were ten years where I couldn’t stand my husband." Barack later confirmed it "helped" to be "out of the White House and to have a little more time with her."

The couple has also faced rumors of infidelity, including claims last October that Barack had been involved with actress Jennifer Aniston. The actress publicly denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely untrue."

Last week, insiders claimed the power couple has been living increasingly separate lives in recent years – especially amid the Aniston drama. They told us: "The Obamas are having a tough time, there's no doubt about that. Their once solid marriage has come under strain and for the first time, they're struggling to keep a lid on their problems.

"The Aniston 'affair' attention was unwanted and Michelle felt let down by it all. "But the reality is they are more like friends at the moment, the spark has gone and they're simply going through the motions."

Source: MEGA Rumors of infidelity have surrounded the famous power couple for years.