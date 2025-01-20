Your tip
Blake Lively Confessed to Justin Baldoni She Was a 'B--- Buster' on Movie Set in Secret Trove of Text Messages Exposed in Pair's Blistering $400Million Court Battle

Composite photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Baldoni directed and starred in 'It Ends With Us' with Lively.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Blake Lively has confessed to Justin Baldoni she was a "ball buster" in a secret trove of text messages that were exposed in the co-star's nasty court battle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the director submitted a series of messages claiming the actress attempted to gain control of the film It Ends With Us in his $400million lawsuit against her, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the actress’ publicist, Leslie Sloane.

justin baldoni lawyer blake lively sexual allegations revoltingly false
Source: MEGA

Badoni sued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million last week.

In the bombshell lawsuit Baldoni filed on Thursday in the Southern District of New York, he claimed that Lively, 37, attempted to gain control over their hit film, which was based on the Colleen Hoover book.

The leading actor and director took legal action against Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

Baldoni claimed: "[Blake] continued to maintain what later appeared to be a façade of a close, caring relationship with [Justin], even as she continued to make escalating demands for creative control."

The director claimed even Lively acknowledged she could be "difficult and critical of others, using the kind of language she herself would have alleged to be inappropriate."

justin baldoni lawyer blake lively sexual allegations revoltingly false
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has denied the claims made in Blake Lively's lawsuit.

Baldoni provided text message examples to support his case, and one read: "I'm not going to tell you that you were amazing because you tease me for being so sentimental — but you were amazing today."

Lively responded in the alleged messages: "Thank you. I do appreciate it. I’m just a ball buster but it means a lot to me. I care a great deal. And always want to deliver. You were terrific. I'm proud of everything we did today, but really every day."

To further support his claims regarding Lively attempting to gain control of the film, Baldoni included text messages from her requesting to see "raw footage of what was filmed that day, including the many 'takes'. This is not shared with the cast."

In a text allegedly from Lively to Baldoni, she wrote: "Hey would you mind giving me access to dallies? And I’m curious which takes you liked of the scenes you showed [redacted.] My manager [redacted] flew out to visit set and leaves tomorrow am. He heard all about it from Warren and I’d love to show him. I appreciate you may be too slammed right now to make this happen but maybe someone else can facilitate? Thanks so much."

In another message, she wrote: "I watched the selects you sent. So great. I was so happy and energized. Such solid work from everyone on and off camera. We were working so quickly, there was never the time to look back."

justin baldoni lawyer blake lively sexual allegations revoltingly false
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively starred in 'It Ends with Us'.

Lively asked in another message, which was included in the lawsuit: "Please let me know who to reach out to get to access to the full gallery of dallies. I'm so looking forward to seeing all we have in the can. And of course, any scenes you cut together, I’d love to see. Hope you’re having a good summer. And hopefully a good edit. Will your assembly be done soon?"

Baldoni asked fellow coproducers for help on how to handle the situation with Lively, which he said "became common practice, so as not to trigger backlash from [Blake]."

Lively questioned Baldoni again regarding the dallies and inquired about who had access to the footage.

After the strike ended in November, Baldoni expected to resume filming – but those plans were immediately impacted as Lively and her legal team "had been busy devising other plans during the strike."

Before filming resumed, Lively, Reynolds, Baldoni, other producers, and a representative for the film's distributor, Sony Pictures, held a meeting in January 2024 to "address the hostile work environment that nearly derailed production of the Film."

justin baldoni apologizes wife blake lively lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Baldoni filed a lawsuit against Lively and her husband.

Fans started speculating a feud, which was then confirmed in December after Lively accused Baldoni of "sexual harassment."

She claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

Baldoni denied Lively's claims and first filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages after they posted their article about her lawsuit.

