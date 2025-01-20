Diddy Named 47 TIMES in Tupac Murder Suspect's Secret Cop Interview — While Reason Why He's Accused of Ordering Hit on Rapper is Revealed
A secretly recorded police interview is putting Sean "Diddy" Combs directly in the center of Tupac's murder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal transcribed details from a "surreptitiously recorded" convo with the late rapper's murder suspect, where Combs was named 47 times and accused of offering "millions" for the murders of Tupac Shakur and record executive Suge Knight.
The interview, which was filed by prosecutors in the murder trial of Duane "Keefe D" Davis, features Keefe suggesting Combs sought revenge after Tupac – who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996 – had badmouthed him.
Keefe requested to have his case dismissed, but prosecutors responded with a 180-page filing, claiming he confessed to his involvement in Tupac's murder multiple times.
The filing included a full transcript of a 2009 secretly recorded interview, revealing shocking new details about Tupac's death.
Combs, 55, is currently being held in federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution.
He denies the accusations and has dismissed claims he was behind Tupac's murder as "totally ridiculous" and "pure fiction."
The disgraced rapper has never been arrested or charged in connection with Tupac's death, and Las Vegas police have confirmed he is not a suspect.
New court documents in the Tupac case, obtained by The U.S. Sun, revealed Combs (then Puff) was a key topic in a previously unreleased police interview, sparking questions about his involvement in the murder.
In the interview, Keefe – who denies the murder charge – bragged to Detective Long of the Las Vegas Metro Police about overseeing the crime with three other Southside Crips, while alleging the rapper played a role in the killing.
Keefe claimed Combs' animosity towards Suge Knight led him to offer a reward for his death.
According to the transcript, Combs allegedly told Keefe the price on Tupac and Suge Knight's heads was "millions," while 45 people were present in the room.
He also claimed the music mogul wanted Suge dead – though he didn't specify an amount – and described him as being "real scared" of Suge.
Keefe was asked: "What about, did Puff have any problems, Puffy have any problems with Tupac?" to which he replied: "About that, ah, yeah, that record came out, told him he's a f--ker and all that s--t."
In the transcript, entered as evidence in the Tupac murder trial, Keefe recalled Combs' hostile attitude toward Tupac, saying his view was: "F--k that dude."
Keefe also described how he was pleased after seeing his nephew, Orlando Anderson, fire at Tupac and Suge on the Las Vegas Strip in 1996, believing they could now "get paid."
He later tried to contact Combs after his prison release in 2002 but received no response. Keefe then described a meeting with him at the Hollywood House of Blues, where he claimed the rapper acted scared and nervous around him.
Keefe alleged while Combs didn't pay him directly, a mutual associate, Eric "Zip" Martin, delivered the payment for the hit – though Keefe suggested Zip kept the money for himself instead of passing it on.
The 143-page transcript is crucial evidence that (prosecutors argue) shows Keefe, with no immunity, should be sentenced to life in prison.
However, Keefe's lawyer, Carl Arnold, claims his client made up the story about his and Combs' involvement for the sake of fame and money.
With Keefe's trial scheduled for March, prosecutors recently made an unexpected statement regarding the potential testimony of Combs and Knight.
"Both Suge Knight and Sean 'Puffy' Combs are not unavailable, although they do face their own legal problems," suggesting the possibility both could testify.
Judge Carli Kierny will hear arguments from both sides and decide whether Keefe's trial will move forward during a Las Vegas District Court hearing on Tuesday.
In October, RadarOnline.com revealed Combs was hit with new allegations from crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum regarding Tupac's murder.
McCollum, who investigated the Vegas crime scene, revealed Tupac was shot during a robbery at New York City's Quad Studios in Times Square, while Combs was in the same building at the time.
She claimed: "You ain't gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money.
"Sean 'Puffy' Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened. How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry?"
Tupac was murdered two years later in a drive-by shooting as he was leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
She added: "Both times that Tupac Shakur is shot, he is trapped in something. He's trapped in an elevator, and then he's trapped in a car. There is literally nowhere to run."
"Both scenes though, ironically, don't have video footage. To me, this signifies somebody close to him knows his whereabouts on that day, that time and that location."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy allegedly fears he's marked for death by West Coast gangbangers eager to avenge Tupac.
An insider said: "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you.
"No one is ever truly safe or isolated."