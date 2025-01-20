Trump Reacts to Joe Biden's 'Unfortunate' Decision After Outgoing President Issues Last-Minute Pardons to Family Members, Dr. Fauci and Others

Trump then said he would “not discuss” the topic now, and added: “I think it was unfortunate that he did that. We won’t discuss that now. There’s plenty of time to discuss that.”

On his decision to pardon his loved ones, Biden said his family has been "subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics."

He added: "Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."

Biden further noted: "The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense."