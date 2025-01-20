Nicole Kidman's Husband Keith Urban 'Desperate to Protect' Their Daughter Sunday, 16, From Being Eaten Up By Hollywood Machine: 'Everyone Wants Her To Start Auditioning'
Keith Urban does not want his daughter Sunday anywhere near Hollywood despite him and wife Nicole Kidman being tangled up in the industry.
The couple's teen daughter is being eyed by Hollywood in hopes she tries her hand at auditioning for some future roles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sunday's country superstar father, however, is said to be a "nervous wreck" about the 16-year-old entering the industry.
A source said: "He'd have liked Sunday to have another year or two before diving into any kind of career, but Nicole's team have been inundated with invitations for Sunday to audition.
"Everyone wants to know if she can act like her talented mom."
While Urban is still on the fence about his daughter's next steps, he is still in her corner, according to an insider.
"He'll always be supportive of the girls' wishes, but he takes his job as family protector very seriously. He knows Nicole has the absolute best security money can buy, but that won't protect Sunday from the nastiness that goes on in Hollywood."
Just recently, Kidman took Sunday to W magazine's prestigious pre-Globes party, just months after the teenager made her runway debut in Miu Miu's show at Paris Fashion Week.
"Sunday's already had to face down trolls over her modeling debut, so things are sensitive for Keith right now. He admires how she's handling it, but he does worry about his little girl getting chewed up and spat out like so many young kids in Hollywood," a source told Woman's Day.
Despite how Urban feels, his wife is "extremely proud of her daughter and her agents already want to sign Sunday up."
Urban and Kidman share Sunday as well as 14-year-old Faith. The A-list actress is also a mom to Bella and Connor, who she adopted while married to now-ex Tom Cruise.
While Sunday appears to be on her way into showbiz, Kidman may be on the way out, especially following the advice of her now late mother, Janelle.
Kidman previously said on CBS Sunday Morning: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki."
A source said: "Nicole will always be haunted by her mother's words and she's finally ready to heed her advice. She's been working hard ever since she was 16.
"... She's looking at a short-term hiatus and eventually semi-retirement where she can dip in and out for a special project like Meryl Streep."
The insider claimed: "She's hoping to wrangle a six-month break.
"She'll be back, of course. She gets offered roles that are jus too good to turn down. But for now the focus is getting some quality family time in. The girls are excited for Nicole to just be mom."
Talks of a possible Hollywood exit come as some believe Kidman is burned out from her jam-packed schedule.
The source said: "Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break.
"It'd be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she's got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she's the lead."
"Surely it's going to take a toll. She's not superwoman," they added.