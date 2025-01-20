Nicole Kidman's Husband Keith Urban 'Desperate to Protect' Their Daughter Sunday, 16, From Being Eaten Up By Hollywood Machine: 'Everyone Wants Her To Start Auditioning'

The couple's teen daughter is being eyed by Hollywood in hopes she tries her hand at auditioning for some future roles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Keith Urban does not want his daughter Sunday anywhere near Hollywood despite him and wife Nicole Kidman being tangled up in the industry.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's eldest daughter may be trying her hand out in Hollywood.

Sunday's country superstar father, however, is said to be a "nervous wreck" about the 16-year-old entering the industry.

A source said: "He'd have liked Sunday to have another year or two before diving into any kind of career, but Nicole's team have been inundated with invitations for Sunday to audition.

"Everyone wants to know if she can act like her talented mom."