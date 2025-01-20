Donald Trump Sued Just Minutes Following His Inauguration as New Lawsuit Calls Out the Elon Musk-Led DOGE — After Billionaire Set Goal of Slashing Trillions From Federal Budget
Donald Trump is once again finding himself in very familiar territory: at the end of a lawsuit.
The 47th president was sued just minutes following his inauguration, and Elon Musk has also found himself involved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nonprofit watchdog Public Citizen, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), as well and the left-wing nonprofit State Democracy Defenders Fund have decided to sue the new president just as Trump was wrapping up his incredibly controversial speech on Monday.
The organizations have filed a lawsuit against Trump and his administration over his plans to launch the new branch, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
In November, Trump announced Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were selected to run DOGE — which is focused on cutting billions (or even trillions) in government waste.
Trump said at the time: "... Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal agencies."
According to the lawsuit, DOGE qualifies as a federal advisory committee, meaning it must have “fairly balanced” membership, have public meetings, file a charter and cross other key items off a list – all things the department has failed to do.
As a federal advisory committee, they “have a non-discretionary duty to not be inappropriately influenced by the appointing authority or by any special interest," the lawsuit states.
Trump and those involved with Doge are said to have “inappropriately influenced” the committee.
The plaintiffs want Musk, Ramaswamy, and other leaders with DOGE completely barred from doing official business until the panel complies with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.
The Federal Advisory Committee Act was established in 1972, and requires public involvement in advisory committees, which DOGE is not doin according to the lawsuit.
In October, while viciously campaigning for Trump, the Tesla founder claimed he could cut “at least $2 trillion” in government spending. However, just weeks later, Musk changed his tune.
"We’ll try for $2 trillion. I think that’s like the best-case outcome," Musk told political strategist Mark Penn.
He added: "I think if we try for $2 trillion, then we have a good chance of getting $1 [trillion].”
Meanwhile, Trump is already causing backlash and controversy on day one of his presidency. Not only was the 78-year-old called out for "not placing his hand on the bible" while being sworn in, he is also expected to sign a flurry of executive orders.
Trump is expected to stop all new foreign aid unless it aligns with with America's strategic goals, as well as rescind the Green New Deal and the electric vehicle mandate.
During his speech, the former reality star also stated he would make it U.S. policy there are only two genders: "male and female."
An incoming White House official said: "These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."
Trump is also expected to rename the Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf of America.