Carrie Underwood Suffers Embarrassing Audio Malfunction at Donald Trump's Inauguration After Receiving Massive Backlash Over Performance — 'Karma Was So Immediate and So Satisfying'
Carrie Underwood has suffered an embarrassing audio malfunction at Donald Trump's Inauguration Day after receiving massive backlash for the performance.
RadarOnline.com can report the singer was mocked on social media quickly after the soundtrack failed to play for America the Beautiful.
Before the singer's big moment, she awkwardly waited to start singing during technical difficulties at the 2025 inauguration.
The American Idol winner was moments away from singing America the Beautiful on stage when the music abruptly cut off.
Social media users were quick to mock Underwood for the embarrassing issues after she faced backlash for agreeing to perform.
One user wrote on X: "Carrie Underwood stepping up to sing at the inauguration and facing immediate technical difficulties, call that karma."
Another said: "That Carrie Underwood karma was so immediate and so satisfying lmao."
A third penned: "Carrie Underwood not being able to sing is so unserious!!!!! Karma is back!!!!!!!!!"
A fourth added: "Carrie Underwood - Karma’s a B----, isn’t it?"
Another tweeted: "Awe, poor technical difficulties for Carrie Underwood. #Karma."
After staying out of politics for most of her career, the country singer was slammed online after it was revealed she would be performing at Trump's Inauguration.
One person raged: "A bit surprised about Underwood, she has been part of the dislike Trump parade."
Another added, "You should be ashamed!"
A user posted: "Disgusting, never thought she'd sink that low."
A fourth added: "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's inauguration."
Following the backlash, Underwood released a statement explaining her decision: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.
"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
However, the audio difficulties weren't the only issue on Inauguration Day - the weather also caused the ceremony to be moved indoors due to the freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C.
According to reports, it was expected to be the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985, when Ronald Reagan was sworn in for a second term in 7 degree weather.
Donald Trump Called Out for 'Not Placing His Hand on The Bible' While Being Sworn Into Office on Inauguration Day — As Judge Roberts is Accused of 'Rushing' The Oath
On Friday, after it the plans were announced, Trump took to Truth Social.
He wrote: "I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)"
After Trump was sworn into office, he admitted on Monday: "I will tell you, it is cold out. And I'm sort of saying, you know, that was so beautiful today. Maybe they should do it there every four years.
"Does that make sense? I don't know. Because, you know, the outdoor thing is really good, but it gets a little cold around this time of year, as some people have noticed.
"And a lot of times, they suffer through it. There was no suffering in that room. It was 72 degrees. It was perfect, with the best acoustics I think I've ever heard in a room... You're a younger, far more beautiful audience than I just spoke to. You're more powerful than them, you look better than them."