Carrie Underwood Suffers Embarrassing Audio Malfunction at Donald Trump's Inauguration After Receiving Massive Backlash Over Performance — 'Karma Was So Immediate and So Satisfying'

Social media users were quick to mock Underwood for the embarrassing issues after she faced backlash for agreeing to perform.

One user wrote on X: "Carrie Underwood stepping up to sing at the inauguration and facing immediate technical difficulties, call that karma."

Another said: "That Carrie Underwood karma was so immediate and so satisfying lmao."

A third penned: "Carrie Underwood not being able to sing is so unserious!!!!! Karma is back!!!!!!!!!"

A fourth added: "Carrie Underwood - Karma’s a B----, isn’t it?"

Another tweeted: "Awe, poor technical difficulties for Carrie Underwood. #Karma."