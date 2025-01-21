Liam Payne's Poignant Legacy: Tragic Charity-Obsessed Star's Family Raise Huge Amount of Cash for Children's Cancer Unit From Funeral Donations

"Aside from his love of music, Liam was passionate about helping others, especially children, due to his love of being a father to little Bear."

Liz Tait, director of fund-raising at Great Ormond Street Hospital, said: "We're extremely touched and grateful for all the donations in memory of Liam, which will go towards building a brand new children's cancer centre at Great Ormond Street.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences continue to go out to Liam's family and friends."

Payne's funeral took place in November at a village church in southern England and was attended by his ex-partner and mother of his seven-year-old old son, Cheryl Tweedy.