Liam Payne's Poignant Legacy: Tragic Charity-Obsessed Star's Family Raise Huge Amount of Cash for Children's Cancer Unit From Funeral Donations
The family and friends of tragic One Direction singer Liam Payne have helped raise huge sums of cash for a children's cancer charity in his memory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones attending his funeral in November last year raised an incredible $39,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
Fans also donated a further $2,225 through online donations in Liam's name.
The money will go towards building a new children's cancer unit at the hospital.
A source said: "Everyone is still coming to terms with the tragic loss of Liam, but there is some comfort in knowing the legacy he leaves behind.
"Everyone dug deep at the service and the amount raised is staggering – it will help change lives.
"Aside from his love of music, Liam was passionate about helping others, especially children, due to his love of being a father to little Bear."
Liz Tait, director of fund-raising at Great Ormond Street Hospital, said: "We're extremely touched and grateful for all the donations in memory of Liam, which will go towards building a brand new children's cancer centre at Great Ormond Street.
"Our thoughts and sincere condolences continue to go out to Liam's family and friends."
Payne's funeral took place in November at a village church in southern England and was attended by his ex-partner and mother of his seven-year-old old son, Cheryl Tweedy.
Payne's four One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan were also in attendance as well as Simon Cowell and James Corden.
On the back of the order of service, a message read: "Thank you for attending the service and thank you for all the kind messages received.
"Liam would like you to make a donation. In memory of Liam, we'd like you to consider Great Ormond Street Hospital."
It comes after One Direction re-released their 2013 documentary This Is Us in cinemas for one night only last Tuesday, with the band donating the proceeds to charities in honour of Payne.
His bandmates were left devastated when Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16.
The documentary, which followed the band on tour, was shown in Odeon cinemas across the U.K. with all ticket sales going to mental health charities MIND, SAMH and AWARE NI in Payne's honour.
The late singer was candid about his mental health struggles and substance abuse issues, admitting to having "severe suicidal thoughts" and a heavy drug use during his time in the chart topping band.
Payne's medical cause of death has now been announced to be "polytrauma", a term which means a person has multiple traumatic injuries to their body.
A hearing, which Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court said was held on December 17, was told it may take "some time" to ascertain exactly how the 31-year-old died.
So far, five people have been charged over Payne's death in Argentina after he fell from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel.