Finance Experts Blast Claim Donald Trump Has Turned His Presidency Into Gold By 'Making $50Billion From His Memecoin'

According to Molly White, who studies "cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based projects," fully diluted valuation is "calculated by taking the current going price for a crypto token on an exchange and multiplying it by the total number of tokens that may ever exist for that cryptocurrency."

In other words, according to White, these Trump coins are going on the market for around $53 apiece, and with 200 million currently in circulation, the tokens' "market cap" is at $10.7billion – a far cry from up to $70 billion which was previously believed.

One billion tokens are set to be released within three years, and White says "it is this supply that is being multiplied by the current price of the tokens to achieve estimates in the several tens of billions for how much Trump’s “net worth” has increased.

So reports are currently ballooning the value of the memecoin by reeling it in with the one billion more coins expected to be released – making it not an accurate value at the moment.