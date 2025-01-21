Finance Experts Blast Claim Donald Trump Has Turned His Presidency Into Gold By 'Making $50Billion From His Memecoin'
Supporters of Donald Trump may have been too quick to label the new president a “crypto billionaire."
Days before he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, the 78-year-old launched a memecoin – $TRUMP – that led fans to claim he had reel in billionaire despite that not being the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Upon launching his memecoin, one report claimed it "accounted for about 89% of Donald Trump’s net worth."
Another report added: “[T]he so-called fully diluted value of all the tokens as of Saturday at noon was $30billion, a number achieved less than a day after the token went on the market."
Meanwhile, other reports estimated the fully diluted value fluctuated from $20billion to around $70 billion – with the numbers changing by about $50billion within a few hours.
However, the drastic fluctuation should have been a red flag that the value wasn't close to the actual number, financial experts have weighted in.
According to Molly White, who studies "cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based projects," fully diluted valuation is "calculated by taking the current going price for a crypto token on an exchange and multiplying it by the total number of tokens that may ever exist for that cryptocurrency."
In other words, according to White, these Trump coins are going on the market for around $53 apiece, and with 200 million currently in circulation, the tokens' "market cap" is at $10.7billion – a far cry from up to $70 billion which was previously believed.
One billion tokens are set to be released within three years, and White says "it is this supply that is being multiplied by the current price of the tokens to achieve estimates in the several tens of billions for how much Trump’s “net worth” has increased.
So reports are currently ballooning the value of the memecoin by reeling it in with the one billion more coins expected to be released – making it not an accurate value at the moment.
"Cryptocurrency is incredibly hard to accurately value," White added.
Trump would love to have his net worth increase by billions, especially if he will run into more lawsuits during his second term as the former reality star has already been sued.
Just minutes following his inauguration, three organizations filed a lawsuit against Trump and his administration over his plans to launch the new branch, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
In November, Trump announced Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were selected to run DOGE — which is focused on cutting billions (or even trillions) in government waste.
According to the lawsuit, DOGE qualifies as a federal advisory committee, meaning it must have “fairly balanced” membership, have public meetings, file a charter and cross other key items off a list – all things the department has failed to do.
As a federal advisory committee, they “have a non-discretionary duty to not be inappropriately influenced by the appointing authority or by any special interest," the lawsuit states.
Trump and those involved with Doge are said to have “inappropriately influenced” the committee.
The plaintiffs want Musk, Ramaswamy, and other leaders with DOGE completely barred from doing official business until the panel complies with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.
The Federal Advisory Committee Act was established in 1972, and requires public involvement in advisory committees, which DOGE is not doin according to the lawsuit.
In October 2024, the Tesla founder claimed he could cut “at least $2 trillion” in government spending, before changing his tune a few months later.