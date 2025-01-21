Elon Musk Breaks Silence over 'Nazi Salute' Outrage at Trump's Inauguration Rally — As President Blasts Vladimir Putin For Destroying Russia

Musk started an online debate during Trump's celebratory parade when he concluded his speech by placing his right hand over his heart, then shooting it into the air, at a very specific angle.

The comparisons to the recognizable Nazi pledge was immediately pointed out on his own platform X.

One person angrily tweeted: "Elon musk doing the a Nazi salute on stage in front cameras two seconds into Trump’s presidency because he knows they’ll be no repercussions because he’s basically bought the American government... just WOW."

Another person pushed: "Stop making excuses for this Nazi piece of s---. The Greatest Generation fought to defeat the Nazis in WW II only to see them buy the government 78 years later."

While a third dared: "If what Elon did wasn’t a Nazi salute then do it tomorrow at work."