Elon Musk Breaks Silence over 'Nazi Salute' Outrage at Trump's Inauguration Rally — As President Blasts Vladimir Putin For Destroying Russia
Elon Musk has finally spoken out about the controversy over his one-armed movement he gave during President Donald Trump’s inauguration Monday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Tesla founder fired back at haters who compared the gesture to the Nazi salute – but never explained what his true intentions were.
Musk started an online debate during Trump's celebratory parade when he concluded his speech by placing his right hand over his heart, then shooting it into the air, at a very specific angle.
The comparisons to the recognizable Nazi pledge was immediately pointed out on his own platform X.
One person angrily tweeted: "Elon musk doing the a Nazi salute on stage in front cameras two seconds into Trump’s presidency because he knows they’ll be no repercussions because he’s basically bought the American government... just WOW."
Another person pushed: "Stop making excuses for this Nazi piece of s---. The Greatest Generation fought to defeat the Nazis in WW II only to see them buy the government 78 years later."
While a third dared: "If what Elon did wasn’t a Nazi salute then do it tomorrow at work."
After facing much criticism, Musk finally addressed the debate – but his lack of apology or explanation only added to the anger.
The 55-year-old tweeted: "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is so tired."
Elsewhere on the platform, Musk had his supporters.
One tweeted: "I think you got this one all wrong. We all know Elon is awkward, but the Nazi salute... I don't think so. He's not that stupid."
Another added: "We all know it was a gesture from the heart! And every sane person knows it too!"
The anti-defamation league also stressed tolerance and perspective, saying: "This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety.
"It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.
"In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath.
"This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead."
The debate came on Trump's first day back in office – and the new President is already making waves with veiled threats to Russia.
Shortly after taking office, Trump warned Vladimir Putin's ongoing war with Ukraine is destroying the Russian economy, and demanded it be halted.
The new president told reporters: "He has to make a deal. I think he is destroying Russia by not making a deal."
Trump continued: "I think Russia is going to be in big trouble. (Putin) can't be thrilled that he's not doing so well. I mean, he's grinding it out, but most people thought the war would be over in about a week, and now it's been three years, right?"
The former TV star said a phone call to Putin would be one of his top priorities.
"We're going to try to do it as quickly as possible. You know, the war between Russia and Ukraine should never have started."