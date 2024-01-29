'Today' Host Jenna Bush Hager's On-Air Fumbles Garner No Sympathy From Colleagues: Report
Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager is a regular fixture on the live broadcast but insiders close to the set say she is on "thin ice" after a series of on-air fumbles.
"The pressure's mounting," one tipster dished, according to a sensational report which claims the TV personality — whose father is former president George W. Bush — is not "getting much sympathy from her professional peers," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Jenna went into the job with lots of confidence and had some good moments," according to the tipster in National Enquirer's report.
Sources brought up a few awkward moments while taping including an instance in Nov. when she referred to her husband and the father of her children, Henry Hager, as "daddy."
She was also spotted on camera searching her cellphone for notes last month, with sources adding that comedian Kevin Hart had to get her and Hoda Kotb back on track after she chided the Jumanji star about the Philadelphia Eagles' recent loss in January.
"Alright! Alright! What just happened?" he quipped during the segment, to which Bush Hager replied, "I feel bad!"
"I don't need y'all to remind me what's happening," Hart continued, noting the conversation took a "weird shift" before segueing the conversation back to his movie.
"Can we talk about Lift? Ok, that's enough!" he went on as the ladies cracked up.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment on the report.
The former first daughter got her gig on Today after making a lasting impression on producers. "It wasn't something I'd always dreamed to do," she said. "But I think one of the most important things in life is to be open-minded and to be open-minded for change."
Bush Hager joined the NBC team as a correspondent and contributor back in 2009.
Executive producer Jim Bell had contacted Bush Hager, a former teacher in Baltimore, years ago. "She just sort of popped to us as a natural presence, comfortable" on- air, Bell raved at the time. "I think she can handle it," he added, noting it does come with a lot of responsibility and being in the limelight.
"I think she knows something about pressure and being under some scrutiny. When she came here for a handful of appearances, she knocked it out of the park."