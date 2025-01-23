Ryan Seacrest 'Went Gaga Over Rita Ora' — But Happily Married Singer 'Has No Interest' in TV Bachelor

Ryan Seacrest is chasing a love he'll never catch. RadarOnline.com can reveal the new Wheel of Fortune host went gaga over Rita Ora while the pair cohosted ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve, according to sources who say the very married songbird isn't the least bit interested in the single star.

Source: MEGA Insiders said Seacrest isn't Ora's 'type' and said she wouldn't date him even if she were single.

The Kosovo-born beauty, 34, has been happily hitched to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi since 2022. However, tipsters said that hasn't dimmed 50-year-old Seacrest's crush on the Shine Ya Light singer.

Source: MEGA Seacrest and Ora cuddled up as they co-hosted ABC's 'New Year's Rockin Eve.'

An insider dished: "Ryan was drooling next to her during the show. "He's saying she knocked it out of the park and telling people not to listen to the crap that others are spreading about her cohosting gig. It's unfair of them to give her a hard time."

They added: "In his opinion, Rita's all aces. She was a Jay-Z protégée, and Ryan can see why. He's gushing over how hot and sexy and energetic and vibrant she is!" Yet, sources said the American Idol host was spinning his wheels when it came to the former Masked Singer UK panelist.

They noted: "It's over the top, considering she's in a serious relationship. While she's a flirt and can certainly handle it, she doesn't see Ryan as anything more than a friend. "She's happy with her guy and she wouldn't date Ryan even if she weren't. He's not her type!"

Serial dater Seacrest's been single since April 2024, when he and model Aubrey Paige broke up after three years as a couple. As for Ora, the insider squealed: "Ryan's acting like a puppy dog, to put it mildly, and probably making a fool of himself. But he's been single for a while, so he can't help it!"

Source: MEGA The 'Wheel of Fortune' host has confirmed he's single following his split from Aubrey Paige in April.

A day before hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve, Seacrest got real about his love life after joking about how many people choose the momentous night to pop the question to their significant others. While appearing on Good Morning America, Seacrest noted "there's still time for me," adding how he didn't want to be rushed and was "taking his time."

During an episode of Wheel of Fortune last month, Seacrest seemingly asked a contestant for some marital advice – once again inferring he's still single after his split from Paige. While filming the show, the TV personality asked player Sunita: "Is that the key to a successful marriage?"

She answered: "I think so." He quipped back: "I'll make note if it… ever happens."

At the time of Seacrest's breakup with Paige, a source told People: "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors." Another source attributed the separation to Seacrest's hectic work schedule, adding: "Truth is, he's happiest when he's working.

Source: MEGA The former couple decided to part ways after three years together, with sources saying Seacrest's packed schedule played a factor in the split.