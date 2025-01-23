Bonnie Blue Orgy Insider Reveals What REALLY Went on When Mom Caught Son Joining Millionaire OnlyFans Star's Jaw-Dropping Sex 'Train' of 1,057 Men
The 20-year-old man dragged out of the queue for Bonnie Blue's sex marathon by his mom told her he was "sightseeing."
RadarOnline.com can reveal an insider at the X-rated world record attempt has explained how the fan, named Joseph, informed his mom he was going to an "event" at the London mansion hosting the orgy.
But it was only after the mom began asking staff at the sexathon questions, she discovered the real reason her son was in attendance and sparked chaotic scenes which went viral on TikTok.
A spokesperson for the OnlyFans star, 25, said: "He was visiting London with his mom.
"He told her he wanted to do some sightseeing and there was an event he wanted to go to.
"They walked in together and internal staff were confused. He signed the release forms and provided ID with his mom alongside him."
The mother questioned why Joseph's age needed to be verified and staff assured her it was for legal and vetting purposes.
The spokesperson added: "After and hour-and-a-half she began asking questions to staff about where her son was. Staff guided her through the mansion and attempted to locate her son with her for around 10-15 minutes.
"They explained he was probably 'having his turn'. She asked what for, we explained he was probably involved in 'a gangbang at this point.'
"She then stormed upstairs pushing past 50 people into the 'gangbang room' and yelled for her son.
The spokesperson claimed they did not attempt to conceal from the parent, adding: "The release fans all have an OF logo on them and the forms explicitly disclose the purpose of the event."
In the original video of the altercation the mother can be heard telling him to put his clothes on before threatening to call the police, as the young man scrambles to find his coat.
"Put your clothes on otherwise I'll get the police to come for you. Put on your clothes now and come out. Come out of here now," the mother says.
She then threatens to call the police again, as another man tells her: "He's coming. He's lost his coat."
The mother continues berating her son, as the same man asks her to stop shouting.
"This is unacceptable for me," she adds, before threatening to call the police again, saying: "I will get the police to come for him."
Her actions have been praised on social media, with one person writing: "Good on her, I would be the same if my son went there."
Blue broke a world record by having sex with 1,057 people in just 12 hours, as she hit back at criticism surrounding her X-rated antics, and said: "I am not a predator.
"These 18-year-olds can go to the army, they can drive, they can drink, they're choosing their careers for the rest of their life.
"If they want to use their own bodies to come and sleep with me, that is their decision."
"We seem to say 18-year-olds don't know better. But if an 18-year-old commits a crime, the first thing they would say is that they're an adult, they should know better," she added.