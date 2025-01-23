Scientology Whistleblower Mike Rinder's Dying Wish to Fans Revealed After Death Aged 69 Following Grueling Cancer Fight
Scientology whistleblower Mike Rinder's dying wish to fans has been revealed after his death at age 69.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the final message Rinder posted on his social media blog dedicated to taking down the religion before he lost his grueling fight against cancer.
Rinder, 69, sent out a clear message to his followers, supporters, and colleagues before his death on January 5.
He wrote in the blog post: "My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to – ending the abuses of Scientology.
"If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses, please keep the flag flying – never give up."
Rinder grew up in the church and went on to lead its Office of Special Affairs – which specialized in targeting critics and defectors in practice.
However, in 2009, the tables turned when he became a critic and started speaking out against the religion.
Tony Ortega, a reporter who has a history of exposing the church's secrets, said: "What makes Mike Rinder such an important figure was not that he had defected but that he had been so high up in the organization—basically the number two man – and had watched (Scientology boss) David Miscavige running things.
"When Rinder came out, he was able to anticipate what David Miscavige was going to do... and that's what made him such an important defector."
A church rep has previously stated regarding Rinder: "Mike Rinder has been waging a campaign of false reports and harassment against the Church of Scientology and its leadership, claiming his 'authority' as a 'former Church executive.'"
Scientology has denied any allegations from any critic.
In early January, Rinder's wife, Christie King Collbran, shared the news of his passing and described his legacy as a source of inspiration.
Christie wrote: "Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you.
"Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion.
"The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder."
Actress Leah Remini also paid tribute to a "man who was more than a friend—he was family."
She tweeted following the news of his death: "It's impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my trusted partner and my closest confidant.
"When I left Scientology, Mike was one of the first people I turned to. From that moment, he became my lifeline. Together, we embarked on an incredible journey that included The Aftermath and our podcast, Fair Game. But Mike was so much more than my partner in this fight—he was my brother, my father, and my best friend.
"Mike saved my life and the life of my daughter and he stood by me through battles that felt insurmountable,” she continued. “I haven’t come to terms with the reality that I can’t call him and hear his voice anymore.
"I am shattered in ways I never thought possible. I have cried endlessly and can’t seem to move from my bed since coming home."