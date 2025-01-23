Scientology Whistleblower Mike Rinder's Dying Wish to Fans Revealed After Death Aged 69 Following Grueling Cancer Fight

Actress Leah Remini also paid tribute to a "man who was more than a friend—he was family."

She tweeted following the news of his death: "It's impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my trusted partner and my closest confidant.

"When I left Scientology, Mike was one of the first people I turned to. From that moment, he became my lifeline. Together, we embarked on an incredible journey that included The Aftermath and our podcast, Fair Game. But Mike was so much more than my partner in this fight—he was my brother, my father, and my best friend.

"Mike saved my life and the life of my daughter and he stood by me through battles that felt insurmountable,” she continued. “I haven’t come to terms with the reality that I can’t call him and hear his voice anymore.

"I am shattered in ways I never thought possible. I have cried endlessly and can’t seem to move from my bed since coming home."