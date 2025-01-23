Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Doomed to Die in Prison as He's Refusing To Go Through Any More Cancer Treatment While Languishing Behind Bars

Photo of Joe Exotic
Source: MEGA

Joe Exotic is done with cancer treatment, at least while he's still behind bars.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Joe Exotic doesn't want anything more to do with his cancer treatment while he sits behind bars.

The former reality star has been battling cancer – while pleading those in higher power for a pardon – and now he's had it with treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

joe exotic begging letter donald trump attorney matt gaetz pardon wildlife services
Source: MEGA

Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Allen Maldonado – is said to be refusing cancer treatment.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Joe has not received any proper results from his scan in May and bloods tests are late but last blood tests shows a significant drop in PSA levels.

"He is very tired and drained and says as soon as he leaves (prison) he will be seeking professional doctors and treatment – but his immune system is all but completely ruined."

The insider concluded: "Add the factor of the awful food the inmates are given and poor living conditions, it’s hell to be sick in there. I know everyday is a struggle for Joe, and he has told me himself that he will not go through anymore cancer treatment while in prison."

joe exotic begging letter donald trump attorney matt gaetz pardon wildlife services
Source: JOE MALDONADO AKA JOE EXOTIC

The jailed reality star has been open about the conditions of prison.

The 61-year-old – real name Joseph Allen Maldonado – is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of zookeeper rival Carole Baskin twice.

The Tiger King star told RadarOnline.com in October he is "trying to stay alive, but it's hard."

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, Maldonado revealed he was informed it was "in remission," but then received the sad news about a possible lung cancer diagnosis.

He explained that after receiving chest ex-rays, CT scans, and a PET scan over the last year, spots showed up in his left lung in the results.

joe exotic desperate letter for trump
Source: NETFLIX

The 61-year-old was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer.

While waiting his biopsy, the Netflix notable claimed the cancer diagnosis "advanced" due to "stress" from being in solitary confinement, as well as "the mold and everything else you're living in."

"If this is how I have to live for the next 11 years if I don't win my appeal, I pray to God I hope I go home in a body bag soon," Maldonado said at the time.

"You wouldn't believe how many people die in here before they get care."

Maldonado has pleaded to numerous politicians to pardon him including new Attorney General Pam Bondi, Matt Gaetz, former President Joe Biden, and Donald Trump himself.

He recently said: "All I have to say is, I hope that President Trump is listening because I have Joe Rogan, Matt Gaetz, Jerry Jones and half the world speaking for me in hopes he lets me go home some how, some way."

Meanwhile, Maldonado's team continues to fight for him as his lawyer, Levi McCathern, claims the convictions against his client should be overturned because of "inconsistencies" in the case against him.

joe exotic desperate letter for trump
Source: MEGA

The Netflix star's lawyer believes the conviction against his client should be overturned.

McCathern claimed: "Joe Exotic did not hire anyone to murder anyone. He was convicted of a murder-for-hire, but there's a problem with that. No one was killed, no one was paid and no one, except for Joe, was ever charged."

Maldonado is scheduled to be released from prison on March 18, 2036.

