Flabby Funnyman Jack Black 'Under Orders to Totally Cut Out Fat' as He Fights Belly that Could Push Him into Early Grave
Flabby funnyman Jack Black has been ordered "to totally cut out fat" as he fights a belly that could push him into an early grave.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedy movie icon is ready to start a new fitness journey and focus on his health.
Black, 55, started off the new year by hitting the gym, as seen on his Instagram account.
The actor shared a video of himself doing a brutal workout with the caption: "New Year’s Grind."
He joked in the clip: "It's about sweat equity. It's about putting in the work. It's about putting in the grind.
"It's about keeping up with the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's of the world."
Fans took to the comments section to praise Black for prioritizing his health.
One user wrote: "You're looking really healthy dude."
Another said: "How did you know I've been on my fitness journey too..hell yeah, keep going, you got this...you get stronger with each rep, it gets easier...let’s goooooo."
A third commented: "I'm ready to see the biggest transformation in Hollywood history."
A fourth encouraged the star: "Stick with it, Jack, you can do it."
Black, who is weighing in about 250 pounds, is "swearing up and down this is for real this time," an insider claimed.
The source continued: "He wants to shed 30 to 50 pounds and maintain it with a carefully balanced and nutritious diet and workout plan laid out by professionals. People around him agree he shouldn't do it on his own. He needs help.
"He can't go on walking around with much weight around his belly, so bravo to him for doing it."
An expert named Dr. Gave Mirkin, who hasn't worked with Black regarding his health, stated: "He has massive abdominal obesity. That means to me that the odds are overwhelming he's already diabetic and already has some of the complications of diabetes.
He explained that an exercise program would benefit the comedian amid his health journey, but he should also have a strict diet plan and "perhaps medication."
The doctor explained that diabetes can increase the risk of having a heart attack and urged the funnyman to check in with his doctor – sooner rather than later.
Mirkin also hinted that due to his health, Black's doctor should put him on "heart attack-preventing medication."
In an interview from 2021, while promoting Jumanji: The Next Level, Black answered questions about his diet.
When asked if he was vegan, the actor responded: "No, but I would like to be. I am in the spirit, and really it’s time for everyone to consider that lifestyle for the environment.
"I found out it turns out vegans are better for the environment."