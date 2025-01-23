Gen Z Darling Sabrina Carpenter, 25, Accused by Pop Hit-Writing Veterans of Being Too Sexy and Setting Feminist Movement Back Decades
Sabrina Carpenter has been accused of being "too raunchy" and "setting back women's rights" by veteran pop music writers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal legendary British hitmakers Stock Aitken Waterman, who have sold over 250million records globally, also slammed the singer's lyrics as "lazy."
Stock Aitken Waterman, which consists of Mike Stock, 73, Matt Aitken, 68, and Pete Waterman, 78, say they would have been "killed" if they had instructed artists to do the same thing 30 years ago, saying Madonna was the only performer who ever came close to doing the same thing.
Stock said: "They've (women) won all of their freedoms and their rights, women.
"They fought for everything they've got and now they're throwing it away, is the way I would look at it."
Waterman added: "It's just crazy. If you're asking to be respected, don't come on in a G-string."
As well as her racy looks, the record producers also took aim at her steamy lyrics, after referring to sex positions in her songs Juno and Bed Chem, which is about being compatible with someone in the bedroom.
Branding them "lazy", Stock said: "I would never try to write a lyric that said anything specific on a sexual level.
"You'd always be allegorical or allude to it somehow. So I don't like that.
"I think it's a bad show, and it's lazy. You're going to grab some form of attention by doing that."
It was previously reported Carpenter, 25, struggled to adjust to her current image and initially felt like she was "playing a character," after record bosses suggested she overhaul her look in a bid to achieve the same success as fellow artists Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.
Carpenter enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past year, with her chart-topping singles Espresso and Please Please Please finally cementing her status as a household name after years of trying to get her break.
But insiders claim her newfound popularity is a result of embracing a "sexpot" image and extremely tongue-in-cheek demeanor after joining Island Records in 2021 — a move that has reportedly left some struggling to recognize the former Disney star.
A source said: "She didn't connect with a mass audience and drastic changes needed to be made.
"With a new record label (Island) and new management she was guided to ditch her everyday image and pivot 180 and sell herself as a 'sexpot.'"
Despite appearing at ease with her racy song lyrics and revealing ensembles — even going as far as hitting back at trolls who have slammed her sexy tour outfits — Sabrina initially struggled with her image overhaul.
The source added: "It made her very uncomfortable as behind closed doors she wears sweats, little makeup, and likes to stay home and watch Netflix.
"She'd been a Disney girl and was told the importance of a wholesome image like Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez before her."