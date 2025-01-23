Gen Z Darling Sabrina Carpenter, 25, Accused by Pop Hit-Writing Veterans of Being Too Sexy and Setting Feminist Movement Back Decades

RadarOnline.com can reveal legendary British hitmakers Stock Aitken Waterman, who have sold over 250million records globally, also slammed the singer's lyrics as "lazy."

Sabrina Carpenter has been accused of being "too raunchy" and "setting back women's rights" by veteran pop music writers.

Veteran hitmkaers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman claim they would have been 'killed' if they instructed their acts to be as raunchy as Carpenter.

"They fought for everything they've got and now they're throwing it away, is the way I would look at it."

Stock said: "They've (women) won all of their freedoms and their rights, women.

Stock Aitken Waterman, which consists of Mike Stock, 73, Matt Aitken, 68, and Pete Waterman, 78, say they would have been "killed" if they had instructed artists to do the same thing 30 years ago, saying Madonna was the only performer who ever came close to doing the same thing.

Carpenter was also attacked for her lyrics which Stock Aitken Waterman branded 'lazy'.

Waterman added: "It's just crazy. If you're asking to be respected, don't come on in a G-string."

As well as her racy looks, the record producers also took aim at her steamy lyrics, after referring to sex positions in her songs Juno and Bed Chem, which is about being compatible with someone in the bedroom.

Branding them "lazy", Stock said: "I would never try to write a lyric that said anything specific on a sexual level.

"You'd always be allegorical or allude to it somehow. So I don't like that.

"I think it's a bad show, and it's lazy. You're going to grab some form of attention by doing that."