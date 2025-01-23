The Truth Revealed? Donald Trump Orders Declassification of Files on JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King Jr. Assassinations — Boasts 'People Are Waiting for This'

For decades, rumors and conspiracy theories on JFK, RFK, and MLK's deaths have swirled. While on the campaign trail, Trump vowed to put an end to speculation by ordering their files to be made public.

As Trump sat with a sharpie in hand behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, an aide announced the executive order the president was about to sign was "ordering the declassification of files relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr."

After he signed the order, Trump said: "That's a big one, huh? A lot of people are waiting for this for a long — for years, for decades."