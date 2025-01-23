Bob Dylan's Keyboardist Who Backed Him at Controversial 'Going Electric' Festival at Center of Timothée Chalamet's 'A Complete Unknown' Biopic Dead Aged 83 — After Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Goldberg was a rock staple, and has performing, writing and producing credits with legendary artists like Steve Miller, Rod Stewart, The Ramones, and The Flying Burrito Brothers.

He played the organ on the Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels’ hit Devil With A Blue Dress On and cowrote the songs It’s Not The Spotlight for Bobby Blue Bland and Rod Stewart. He also contributed to the Gladys Knight & The Pips hit I’ve Got To Use My Imagination.

The musician was also a founding member of the 1960s group the Electric Flag.

Many of his colleagues came together just a few months ago to sponsor a GoFundMe to help him battle his disease.