Anti-Scientology Campaigner Leah Remini 'Blaming Cult For Sending Her Marriage to Hell!' — 'Ex Begged Her to Stand Down in Her Battle'
Leah Remini reportedly blames the Church of Scientology for destroying her marriage.
An insider tells RadarOnline.com the King of Queens star's relentless efforts to expose the mysterious church's dark secrets took a toll on her actor husband, Angelo Pagan.
Remini, 54, claimed she was targeted and harassed by the Scientology leaders and followers after her explosive exit from the religious institution. Our source said Pagan, 56, became overwhelmed after getting caught in the cross-fire.
The informant revealed: "There were times Angelo asked Leah to stand down in her battle so they could get back to a semblance of a normal life, but she made it clear she wasn't going to stop doing what she believes is right.
"She told Angelo if he couldn't take the heat, he needed to get out of the kitchen!"
The actress was 8 years old when she was brought into the church by her mother, Vicki Marshall. Remini and Pagan got married in a Scientology ceremony in 2003 and had a daughter, Sofia, now 18.
But Remini ended up being shunned by church members due to her clashes with Scientology leader David Miscavige after she called out the mysterious disappearance of his wife, Shelley.
When she and Pagan left the institution in 2013, Remini filed a missing person report on Shelly, who was last seen in public in 2007.
But that was just the start of her escalating campaign to expose Scientology's alleged abuses and exploitations — she lambasted the organization in her best-selling memoir __ and on her Emmy-winning TV series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which ran from 2016 to 2019.
Last year, as this outlet reported, she also filed a lawsuit against Miscavige and the church, claiming she had been harassed and stalked and that they were trying to ruin her career.
In response, the church has said any implications that it was behind any "reprisals" against her or her family were "meritless and false."
The insider said: "Leah has been laser-focused on exposing Scientology for the dangerous cult she believes it is, and unfortunately, her marriage collapsed under the weight of it.
"Angelo felt like a bystander in Leah's personal war and their marriage became a casualty as a result."
When Remini announced she and Pagan were headed for divorce, she explained: "Our bond is still strong — it's just evolved into something different."
Although their split was amicable, it left Remini in the same boat as her close friend Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last month after two years of marriage.
The source said: "This has been a bonding experience for Jennifer and Leah, but there is a difference — Jen hopes to find true love again, but Leah says at this point in her life, she's focusing on herself and her war with Scientology instead of [being] out hunting down a new man."
