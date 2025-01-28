Donald Trump's CDC and FDA Restrictions May Pave Way for One of 'Deadliest Diseases Known' to Hit the United States, Top Doctor Claims — 'Who Is Protecting the American People?'
Donald Trump's war on health departments may have devastating impacts according to one top doctor.
Dr Stephanie Psaki believes the Marburg virus, a disease that kills up to 88 percent of people it infects, may be on its way to America due to the president's decision, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Psaki – a health advisor to former president Joe Biden – talked about the potential dangers of the disease coming to America now that there is currently an outbreak of the disease in Tanzania and the CDC and FDA have had their hands tied by Trump.
She said: "As I’ve watched the Trump administration announce a series of actions that undermine our ability to detect and respond to biological threats... I wonder: Who is protecting the American people from Marburg right now?
"The Marburg outbreak has continued to evolve since the transition last week, but we have little visibility into what is happening. Scientific experts across the US government have lost access to many of the tools they would normally use to protect Americans."
The Marburg virus – known as one of the deadliest diseases around – will have patients first experiencing symptoms including a headache, a fever, and vomiting, which will then lead to bleeding from their eyes, ears, and nose.
The disease can spread between people via contact with bodily fluids such as blood and feces.
Dr. Psaki called out the Trump administration, urging the former reality star to stick to the plan when it comes to dealing with potential outbreaks.
Dr. Psaki added: "Now is not the time to demolish our well-oiled machine [for preventing outbreaks].
"Instead, the United States should do what it does best — drive an effective and efficient response to stop outbreaks at their source. Because that’s the best way to save lives around the world, and to protect our homeland too."
On January 20, Trump announced he would withdraw from the WHO, replace the US Global Health Security Strategy for 2024, and even placing 90-day pause on foreign assistance.
The 78-year-old also paused the CDC and FDA from making public announcements, and blocked the National Institutes of Health from funding new research.
Acting Health Secretary Dr. Dorothy Fink said the directive would be in effect through February 1.
She further explained: "As the new Administration considers its plan for managing the federal policy and public communications processes, it is important that the President’s appointees and designees have the opportunity to review and approve any regulations, guidance documents, and other public documents and communications (including social media)."
Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Besser, who served as acting CDC director in 2009, recently blasted the order, and said: "Cutting off communications from the CDC puts our health at risk and prevents our doctors, nurses, and public health leaders from doing their jobs."