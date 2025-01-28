Donald Trump's CDC and FDA Restrictions May Pave Way for One of 'Deadliest Diseases Known' to Hit the United States, Top Doctor Claims — 'Who Is Protecting the American People?'

Dr. Psaki – a health advisor to former president Joe Biden – talked about the potential dangers of the disease coming to America now that there is currently an outbreak of the disease in Tanzania and the CDC and FDA have had their hands tied by Trump.

She said: "As I’ve watched the Trump administration announce a series of actions that undermine our ability to detect and respond to biological threats... I wonder: Who is protecting the American people from Marburg right now?

"The Marburg outbreak has continued to evolve since the transition last week, but we have little visibility into what is happening. Scientific experts across the US government have lost access to many of the tools they would normally use to protect Americans."