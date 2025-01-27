OnlyFans' Orgy Queens War! Bonnie Blue's Bitter Feud with Lily Phillips Hits Fever Pitch As Porn Star Cancels Interviews While Sex Stunt Rivalry Is Branded 'Unhealthy'

OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue is taking her beef with new rival Lily Phillips to the next level. RadarOnline.com can reveal juicy details on the growing feud between the British beauties, with Blue pulling out of a major interview after the host gave Phillips the spotlight first – triggered by Blue's fiery accusation that Phillips swiped her 1,000-men sex record idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue claimed Lily Phillips 'stole' her idea of sleeping with 1,000 men in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Internet personality Adam22 recently claimed Blue, 25, canceled a scheduled appearance on his Plug Talk podcast after they interviewed Phillips, 23, shortly before her. He posted on X: "Bonnie canceled multiple podcast appearances in LA because we had Lily on first. Who knew gangbang politics were so serious?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM Blue skipped out on a recent podcast because she found out Phillips had been interviewed before her.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have been weighing in on the toxic drama between the content creators. One responded back to Adam22: "This industry drama shows how complex podcast relationships can become." Another said: "They look the same – only one looks like they've been on the game longer. Sadness. Why are they debasing themselves like this."

Article continues below advertisement

Phillips filmed her interview last week, released on Tuesday via OnlyFans, where she talked about her viral stunt of sleeping with 100 men in one night. The provocative model, originally from Derbyshire, England, landed herself at one of the center stories of 2024 after bragging about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a content stunt for her platform.

Article continues below advertisement

During the interview, Phillips seemed to throw some shade at Blue – who set the world sex record first by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours – suggesting she'd have a "better" strategy for tackling the challenge. The university student recently announced she is aiming to have sex with 1,000 men in one day and previously begged women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to boost her "world record" attempt.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM Phillips seemingly threw shade at Blue for how she went about breaking her sex record.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "I want to work up to it. I've got a 300-guy gangbang on March 2. "Because what's the point in just going straight to the thousand? Then you're not going to profit off of if you do 300, then 500, then a 1,000. It just makes a little more sense."

Article continues below advertisement

After Phillips shot to fame, Blue claimed her OnlyFans rival stabbed her in the back – stealing the idea after they became friends last year. According to Blue, the betrayal occurred after she invited Phillips to join her at Freshers' Week in the UK, where they planned to sleep with dozens of first-year students for OnlyFans.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue said: "Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world sex record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record. "And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it. Then it wasn't until November, three months later, she then announced on her socials that she was doing the world record."

Article continues below advertisement

Blue dismissed the idea of rivalry, stating both she and Phillips knew the world record idea was hers as they had already discussed. The 25-year-old also revealed she had helped Phillips gain media attention and build her name in the adult industry, only to be betrayed when the model copied her idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue further criticized Phillips's performance, referencing the viral video of her crying after sleeping with 100 men in one night – noting how not everyone is suited for this work. Phillips broke down in tears after completing the "overwhelming" challenge, as she claimed the experience had taken an emotional toll on her. Blue explained: "Seeing someone cry after content is not nice, and not everyone is cut out for these circumstances, so I really wish her all the best."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/TIKTOK Blue criticized Phillips' 'performance' of crying during her now-viral moment talking about sleeping with over 100 men in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

To outdo Phillips, Blue pushed up her group sex stunt and on January 11 proudly announced she had slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, breaking the world sex record. However, her rival is still on her heels.