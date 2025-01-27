Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Alec Baldwin

How Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 'Money-Grabbing' Reality Show IMMEDIATELY Tackled Tragic 'Rust' Shooting — As Actor Gears Up to 'Target Mexico Prosecutors'

Photo from 'The Baldwins'
Source: TLC

Alec Baldwin let cameras roll on his raw emotions after the 'Rust' shooting.

Jan. 27 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Alec Baldwin appears on the verge of crying as he addresses the Rust movie set shooting in the first look at his new reality show.

But the star's reaction may all be crocodile tears simply for the camera, as he is accused of trying to cash in on the tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

alec baldwin show
Source: TLC

'The Baldwins' premieres Sunday February 23 10/9c on TLC

The actor's wife, Hilaria, pushed for the TV show about their family as he faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – who was killed on the set of his Western flick Rust when a prop gun fired a live round.

The case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the Hollywood star's defense team.

Now, for the first time, cameras were rolling as the entire Baldwin family deal with the aftermath on their upcoming show, The Baldwins, which premiers on TLC on Feb. 23.

Source: TLC
The minute long preview starts lightheartedly enough, showing Alec, his seven children and six animals all comically getting in each other's way. The kids fight, jump on dad, and threaten to pee in a swimming pool.

It's all played for laughs, until the tone suddenly and dramatically turns serious, as the show begins to address the shooting.

Hilaria, 41, explains: "A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget and we are trying to parent through it."

Family hugs are shared among the sibling and their parents, and Alec is show visibly shaken as he holds his head in his hands in multiple shots.

Alec says: "Honestly from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have you and these kids."

alec baldwin kids
Source: TLC

The couple's large family will play an integral role on the show.

However, sources claim the reality show is all fake, and just a "shameless money grab."

An insider said: "The whole point is to make money. He's desperate."

Another added: "It's pretty ironic, considering how openly hostile he was about doing the reality show, but it just goes to show that he'll do anything for money at this point.

"As much as it pains him, reality TV is what's paying right now and he's got bills to pay so he's got to lower his standards."

alec baldwin baby
Source: TLC

Baldwin is seen taking care of his young kids in the series' preview.

As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Alec has battled involuntary manslaughter charges in the tragic 2021 death of Hutchins.

Alec claims the six-gun he was handed for a scene went off without him pulling the trigger, fatally shooting Hutchins and wounding another. The mystery remains how the pistol got loaded with live ammo instead of blanks.

After charges against him were dismissed last summer, prosecutors announced they would not attempt to try him again.

Alec's lawyer said this is the “final vindication of an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime."

alec baldwin cry
Source: TLC

The toll of the shooting will be shown.

As a special part of the reality series, Alec and Hilaria plan to renew their wedding vows.

But the vow renewal apparently isn't a gimmick. A source said it's something the burly hunk and his wife of 12 years are "talking very seriously about."

The insider added: "They want to show the world they're strong and very much together and united. It would be a great thing for the kids. And of course it would be a fantastic plot-line for their series."

The renewal ceremony could actually serve a dual purpose – and seems to have the support of the spouses.

The source confessed: "Hilaria's all for it, for sentimental reasons and to be financially secure again. If it means having a film crew in their faces, then so be it."

