But the star's reaction may all be crocodile tears simply for the camera , as he is accused of trying to cash in on the tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alec Baldwin appears on the verge of crying as he addresses the Rust movie set shooting in the first look at his new reality show .

Now, for the first time, cameras were rolling as the entire Baldwin family deal with the aftermath on their upcoming show, The Baldwins, which premiers on TLC on Feb. 23.

The case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the Hollywood star's defense team.

The actor's wife, Hilaria , pushed for the TV show about their family as he faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – who was killed on the set of his Western flick Rust when a prop gun fired a live round.

The minute long preview starts lightheartedly enough, showing Alec, his seven children and six animals all comically getting in each other's way. The kids fight, jump on dad, and threaten to pee in a swimming pool.

It's all played for laughs, until the tone suddenly and dramatically turns serious, as the show begins to address the shooting.

Hilaria, 41, explains: "A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget and we are trying to parent through it."

Family hugs are shared among the sibling and their parents, and Alec is show visibly shaken as he holds his head in his hands in multiple shots.

Alec says: "Honestly from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have you and these kids."