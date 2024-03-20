Your tip
Johnny Knoxville Close to Settling Divorce From Wife of 12 Years Naomi Nelson

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The pair were married for almost 12 years.

By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Johnny Knoxville is inching closer to finalizing his divorce with his second wife, Naomi Nelson. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the 53-year-old Jackass star has turned over his final financial report, including his bank statements, income and expenses, and list of assets nearly two years after pulling the plug on his almost 12-year marriage.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Knoxville filed for divorce in 2022.

Knoxville (whose real name is Philip John Clapp) filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. The court move signifies that the MTV star's dragged-out divorce from Nelson will be over soon as it signals the exes are in the final stages of negotiations and exchanging information to aid in the settlement discussions.

Knoxville filed for divorce from Nelson in June 2022, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Adding salt to the wound, he listed their date of separation as September 24, 2021 – the same day as their 11th wedding anniversary.

RadarOnline.com told you first that his estranged wife was going after primary custody of their two minor children: son Rocko and daughter Arlo.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She agreed to share legal custody but still demanded primary physical custody with Knoxville getting visitation.

When the Jackass star hit back by begging for joint legal and joint physical custody of the kids, Nelson played ball. She agreed to share legal custody but still demanded primary physical custody with Knoxville getting visitation.

The former couple didn't just fight over their children.

His ex also fought the date of separation, listing it as "TBD [to be determined]" in her response to his divorce filing. She also demanded monthly child and spousal support from Knoxville, whose net worth is an estimated $50 million.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The latest move signals their almost two-year divorce battle is coming to a close.

When it came to their property, the Hollywood star claimed he was "unaware of the full nature and extent of said separate property." Nelson responded, claiming she had "not had sufficient opportunity to identify and list the such property and reserves the right to amend this response.”

Besides custody and spousal support, Knoxville's estranged wife also demanded he pay her attorney's fees in the divorce case.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She is also demanding spousal support.

This marks the second divorce for Knoxville, who married Nelson in September 2010. He kept their relationship fairly private from the outside world, sharing a heartfelt Mother's Day post dedicated to her in 2021.

"Happy Mother's Day to my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for," Knoxville gushed. "You bless us every day and I and we love you very much."

