Royals' United Front: Kate Middleton Joins Prince William to Honor Jews Massacred in Holocaust — As Cancer-Hit King Charles Makes Historic Auschwitz Trip
Kate Middleton has joined her husband Prince William at an event to honor Jews massacred in the Holocaust.
RadarOnline.com can report the beloved royal couple put on a united front in London as King Charles made a historic Auschwitz trip amid his terrifying cancer battle.
Middleton marked her second engagement of the new year on Monday, January 27 to attend an observance of Holocaust Memorial Day.
In London, she was by her husband's side at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, a Nazi death camp.
Before the ceremony, the beloved royal couple met with around 50 Holocaust survivors at the reception held at London's Guildhall.
The future queen appeared ecstatic to have an emotional reunion with Yvonne Bernstein and Stephen Frank – who she was pictured with back in 2020.
While the two women were holding hands, Bernstein thanked the future queen for attending the event before Middleton said: "It was such a treat for me to come and see an old friend."
Bernstein, 87, replied: "It's so nice to see you."
Middleton looked elegant as she wore a black coat over black wide-leg trousers and a black sweater with a five-string pearl necklace to the ceremony.
Monday's ceremony was hosted by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, an organization of which King Charles is patron.
Olivia Marks-Woldman, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said in a statement: "Holocaust Memorial Day is a moment for us all to pause, reflect, and remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, while also honoring the victims of more recent genocides, including in Bosnia 30 years ago.
"It’s a day with the power to touch hearts and inspire change. The range of programming, including the national ceremony, will bring the nation together and enable people of all backgrounds to learn invaluable lessons from the past – lessons that remind us of our shared responsibility to build a kinder, better future."
As for King Charles, he made history as he became the first-ever British monarch to visit Auschwitz during what he described as a "deeply personal" trip.
The 76-year-old toured the former Nazi concentration camp to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday afternoon and told Holocaust survivors it was "sombre and sacred" to be in Poland.
He attended the ceremony at the iconic Gate of Death alongside Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, and Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria.
While listening to emotional speeches, the King was seen wiping tears from his eyes.