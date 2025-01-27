Your tip
Your tip
Why Taylor Swift's Rabid Followers Are Going WILD Over New Footage of Singer With Travis Kelce — As They Say It Proves Pair are 'Soulmates'

Fans are pointing to a post-game interaction of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to claim they're 'soulmates.'

Jan. 27 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Swifties have gone wild over a new video of the singer and her NFL star boyfriend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the clip of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that fans are pointing to when claiming the pair are "soulmates."

Swift, 35, attended the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, where Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to go to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

The Lover singer – who was decked out in black Louis Vuitton coat, red tights, black pleated skirt, and a matching black beanie – was spotted on the confetti-covered field to celebrate the win with players' friends and family.

Kelce, 35, and Swift embraced several times on the field – and at one point seemingly told him, "I love you," according to some lip-readers.

After the AFC Championship trophy presentation, the pair were spotted once again as they exited the field and walked through the Arrowhead tunnel.

An excited Swift jumped up and down as she tapped Kelce on the chest, hyping up her two-time Super Bowl winner boyfriend.

Kelce was caught laughing at Swift's reaction before he put his arm around her and gave her a forehead kiss. Behind the pair was Kelce's mother, Donna, who was seen smiling from ear to ear.

Online, Swift's fans couldn't get enough of the "adorable" moment between the singer and the Kansas City tight end.

One fan shared the video to X along with the caption: "I'm not over it. They're best friends."

Another enthused fan replied to the clip: "They love to hype each other up. Equal partners some would say soulmates."

A third user chimed in: "I could watch this over and over. Her enthusiasm, they just deserve each other and all the happiness."

In response to a different angle of the couple leaving the game together, a user wrote: "Taylor and Travis are adorable. Great to see a couple so supportive of each other."

There's no doubt the couple are supportive of each other's careers.

Swift has caused a stir by attending numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, to the point some dedicated football fans moaned about there being too much coverage of the singer during telecasts.

Meanwhile, Kelce has been welcomed by Swifties with open arms, especially when he was spotted at several of Swift's concerts on her recent Eras Tour.

While performing in London, Kelce even joined Swift onstage as she performed a skit during I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

This will be the second Super Bowl for the couple, who were romantically linked in September 2023.

Kelce previously told sportscaster Pat McAFee: "I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends."

The pair have sparked engagement rumors numerous times, most recently at an epic party for the singer's 35th birhday.

