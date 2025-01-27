Why Taylor Swift's Rabid Followers Are Going WILD Over New Footage of Singer With Travis Kelce — As They Say It Proves Pair are 'Soulmates'

Swifties have gone wild over a new video of the singer and her NFL star boyfriend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the clip of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that fans are pointing to when claiming the pair are "soulmates."

Swift, 35, attended the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, where Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to go to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.