EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Desperate to Make Boyfriend Travis Kelce a Billionaire' Just Like Her — 'She Wants To Be on a Level Playing Field'

Global singing sensation Taylor Swift has her sights set on a new goal… propelling lover Travis Kelce into the billionaire bracket.

The superstar wants 'his and hers' billions for them so they are on a "level playing field", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift is worth $1.6b, while Kelce has a little more catching up to do with his more modest $90m fortune.

Last year the couple’s romance sent fans swooning around the globe and, now, as their relationship goes from strength to strength, a wedding looks to be on the cards.