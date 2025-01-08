EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Desperate to Make Boyfriend Travis Kelce a Billionaire' Just Like Her — 'She Wants To Be on a Level Playing Field'
Global singing sensation Taylor Swift has her sights set on a new goal… propelling lover Travis Kelce into the billionaire bracket.
The superstar wants 'his and hers' billions for them so they are on a "level playing field", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Swift is worth $1.6b, while Kelce has a little more catching up to do with his more modest $90m fortune.
Last year the couple’s romance sent fans swooning around the globe and, now, as their relationship goes from strength to strength, a wedding looks to be on the cards.
And if the Kansas City Chiefs star football player succeeds in making her Mrs Kelce, it could be the power move that rockets the NFL star to billionaire status.
"Both Taylor and Travis are being flooded with offers, from endorsement deals to personal appearances, the opportunities are rolling in," an insider said.
"They’re seriously considering teaming up on some of them. Then, of course, there’s the biggest collaboration of all…an engagement and wedding.
"It’s going to take some juggling to balance their careers to plan something like that, but they’re both invested in building a life together.
"They’re the biggest couple in the world right now, and the sky is truly the limit with what they can accomplish together. Anything they do is a surefire money-spinner and Taylor will do all she can to help because she realizes how important it is for them to be on a level playing field financially."
Kelce, 35, has often joked about the 'Taylor Swift effect' since he began dating the 34-year-old singer in 2023, gaining over 300,000 social media followers within the first 24 hours of being spotted with her.
Previously only widely known to NFL fans, the athlete is now a household name, fronting his own Amazon game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? and hosting his successful New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, 37.
Now as one half of the hottest couple in the world, the source tells us tying the knot will only propel him to bigger stardom.
"The move into presenting means there’s an even bigger spotlight on him," we’re told. "There is talk of another Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? series, he’s in an Adam Sandler movie coming out next year, and then there are all his investments, he’s put his money and name to plenty of products, including hot sauce and tequila."
But even with a ten-figure fortune within his reach, a feat Taylor achieved last year with the success of her 18-month Eras tour, we’re told that friends and family will keep the couple’s feet firmly on the ground.
The insider added: "It’s blown their minds how massive they’ve become, and it’s exciting but also overwhelming.
"Luckily, Taylor is surrounded by people who help keep her grounded, and Travis is very much the same. His family are super down-to-earth and they make sure he is, too, no matter how much money he’s got."