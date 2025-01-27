Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Flesh in One of Her Most Revealing Social Media Share Yet — As Rumors Grow She's Secretly Dating 'Elvis' Star Austin Butler
Emily Ratajowski has continued to leave her fans drooling as she almost slipped out of her tiny bikini top in her latest Instagram post.
The 34-year-old perhaps may been trying to grab Austin Butler's attention as the model is said to secretly be dating the Oscar-nominated actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ratajowski posted a batch of bikini photos on the social media platform during her getaway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In two photos, the model shows off her beige-toned triangle top while rocking a pair of eye glasses. Other snaps has Ratajowski in a teeny white two-piece with a cherry pattern, and another pic puts her backside on display in a multicolor bikini top and bottoms.
Fans were quick to react to the sizzling photos as one person gushed: "Angelic perfection."
Another stated: "You are so beautiful! Gorgeous girl!" and a third added, "Serving around the globe."
All this comes as Ratajkowski's fans think she's loving it up with Elvis and Dune: Part 2 actor Butler, after a celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi source claimed the two are romantically involved.
Ratajkowski also followed Butler on Instagram.
The speculation comes after Butler, 33, parted ways from his girlfriend Kaia Garber following a three-year relationship. According to sources, there aren't any hard feelings lingering between the exes, and their split was amicable.
While Butler and Gerber kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the movie star was able to make a rare comment about the model in February 2024.
When asked for his thoughts on Gerber's appearance on the March cover of British Vogue alongside 40 other influential women, Butler couldn't help but gush.
He said at the time: "It was legendary. It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."
Just months later, despite Butler's kind words, an insider claimed the couple weren't meant for longterm.
Sources claimed Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were troubled by the lack of progress in their daughter's relationship with Butler.
The insider shared: "Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family, but the fact is he isn't. After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years, he's shown no sign of asking her to get engaged.
"They don't think for a minute he isn't serious about her, but he's 33, and isn't it time he thought about settling down?"
The Hollywood star was in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens before dating Gerber, and he was also briefly linked to his Elvis costar Olivia DeJonge and Nosferatu actress Lily-Rose Depp.
As for Gerber, she had been in a relationship of just over a year with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, and had also found herself having a brief fling with former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson prior to that.
Now single, Gerber has yet to be linked to another star.