However, their rekindled relationship may be a little too close for some – including Garner's current boyfriend, John Miller.

RadarOnline.com has learned Miller was initially "understanding" when the 13 Going on 30 star put her life on pause to comfort the Batman star after his split with Lopez.

But after she decided to spend Thanksgiving with her ex, Miller reportedly flipped out.

An insider told Radar: "It's getting to the point where it's really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he's going to walk."

Garner and Miller, 46, have been together since 2018, and there was even buzz they were on track to tie the knot until the O.G. Bennifer hit the skids.

The insider said: "John's fine with them co-parenting. He's not saying she should cut Ben out of her life. But he's sick and tired of standing back while she comforts him and tries to fix all his problems.

"Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer just can't seem to do the same – and she may end up losing a really great guy over this."