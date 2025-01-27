Ben Affleck Reunites AGAIN With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner After Jennifer Lopez Divorce — After We Revealed Actress' Boyfriend is 'Fuming'
Ben Affleck continues to push his way deeper and deeper back into ex Jennifer Garner's life, even though the two have both moved on with other relationships.
However, RadarOnline.com has learned Garner's new boytoy is taking serious exception to their repeated reunions.
Affleck and Garner, both 52, were spotted together with middle child Fin at a school play in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.
The one-time couple and co-stars who share kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, have remained a strong part of each other's lives – and Garner has been a special shoulder for Affleck to lean on since his high-profile divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
Garner looked relaxed with a simple jacket over a sweater and jeans, while Affleck was spotted with a beige coat over an olive green shirt, taking a cigarette break.
The Daredevil duo has been spending significantly more time together and even shared the same roof after Affleck was forced to evacuate his house and move in with his ex during the height of the L.A. fires.
According to a report, the actor evacuated his $20million home and decided to shack up with Garner in her house nearby. It is unclear if the movie star went to check on his family and leave or if he planned to stay long-term in the home.
The Pearl Harbor star purchased his Pacific Palisades mansion, which comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, last summer following his split from Jennifer Lopez. Their previous $68million marital home in Beverly Hills is currently up for sale.
However, their rekindled relationship may be a little too close for some – including Garner's current boyfriend, John Miller.
RadarOnline.com has learned Miller was initially "understanding" when the 13 Going on 30 star put her life on pause to comfort the Batman star after his split with Lopez.
But after she decided to spend Thanksgiving with her ex, Miller reportedly flipped out.
An insider told Radar: "It's getting to the point where it's really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he's going to walk."
Garner and Miller, 46, have been together since 2018, and there was even buzz they were on track to tie the knot until the O.G. Bennifer hit the skids.
The insider said: "John's fine with them co-parenting. He's not saying she should cut Ben out of her life. But he's sick and tired of standing back while she comforts him and tries to fix all his problems.
"Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer just can't seem to do the same – and she may end up losing a really great guy over this."
But all is fair in love and war, and other sources say Affleck would get back together with Garner in a heartbeat.
The insider confessed: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
Even though Affleck and Garner have been split for a while now, sources close to the couple confirm he feels a certain level of comfort with her.
The source added: "Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."