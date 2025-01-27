Lily Phillips' Fans Fear She Has Gone Too Far and Needs Sectioning to Protect Her Mental and Physical Health as She Battles Bonnie Blue For Most Extreme Sex-Acts
Lily Phillips has left fans fearing she has gone too far and needs sectioning to protect her mental and physical health after announcing her newest challenge.
RadarOnline.com can report the 23-year-old OnlyFans star has been battling Bonnie Blue to become the UK's top adult content creator.
Phillips, who became famous after she slept with 100 men in just one day for OnlyFans content, announced a twist on her new "concerning" challenge.
Bonnie Blue reportedly broke a record for sleeping with the most amount of men in 12 hours – allegedly a total of 1,057 men.
To top Bonnie Blue's record, Phillips revealed she will be switching things up a bit.
After sitting down for a podcast interview, followers of the 23-year-old started to express their concerns.
A woman named Charlotte, who is not a mental health professional, shared her opinion in her TikTok video – and her followers all expressed the same thoughts and opinions in the comments section.
The caption of the video stated: "I feel like it’s a very concerning cry for help. I mean most girls that get cheated on will just apply for Love Island not bed 1000s of men? #lilyphillips #bonnieblue."
Charlotte explained in her video: "I genuinely think she needs to be sectioned because she's almost threatening self-harm.
"That's a really abusive thing to do to yourself."
She continued in the video: "Can we all just agree, genuinely with no jokes ever for once in my life, I genuinely think she needs to be sectioned.
"She's almost like threatening, not threatening, but threatening self-harm.
"That's a really abusive thing to do to yourself. Getting used and abused."
Charlotte concluded by insisting she was "really concerned" and suggested "social services or something" to get in touch with Phillips because "that is abuse."
Many followers took to the comments section, agreeing with Charlotte's statements.
One user wrote: "Yes, she should be in a psychiatric ward. The girl’s not well."
Another said, "Girls, can we all agree that she is self harming??"
Another claimed: "Lilly Philips is self harming. It’s a cry for help. She needs to be locked up for her own protection."
A fourth commented: "This is so scary and really dangerous."
Many people in the comments section referenced the viral that went viral of Phillips after she completed her challenge of sleeping with 100 men in one day and the emotional toll it took on her.
Following the 23-year-old's shocking move, a documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, from YouTuber Josh Pieters, revealed her state of mind, as she sobbed.
The 23-year-old said in the documentary: "I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it, but yes, my mental well-being is really good, and physical health is really good."
She added: "The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim. And so it just makes me feel a little bit sad because I feel like I'm taking a lot of energy away from someone who actually needs help."
Phillips also broke down in tears when asked about how "intense" the situation was and said: "It's not for the weak girls, if I am honest, it was hard."